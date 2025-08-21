PTI calls SC ruling a ‘historic triumph of truth, justice’

Questions who will be held responsible for Khan’s ‘unlawful incarceration’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has hailed the Supreme Court’s landmark verdict granting bail to former Prime Minister and PTI Founder Imran Khan in eight fabricated cases tied to the events of May 9, declaring it a historic triumph of truth and justice.

The party asserted that the ruling has laid bare the government’s complete failure to prove any legal basis for Imran Khan’s arrest or to justify the concocted charges against him.

In its statement issued from PTI Central Media Department, the party termed the verdict a major moral and legal victory for PTI and its leader. The party emphasized that the decision once again proved that all cases against Imran Khan were false, fabricated, and driven purely by political vendetta. However, PTI regretted that despite his innocence, over 200 frivolous cases have been registered against Imran Khan, and he has been kept behind bars for nearly two years, depriving the nation of its rightful leader.

The statement asked, “Who will answer for this grave miscarriage of justice? Who will be held responsible for Imran Khan’s unlawful incarceration, the brazen abuse of state power against him, and the deliberate attempt to deprive the people of their rightful leader? Those who orchestrated this tyranny and oppression must face strict accountability.”

Declaring the ruling a resounding victory for justice and the rule of law, PTI voiced confidence that Imran Khan will soon be exonerated in all remaining false and politically motivated cases and will once again stand side by side with his people.

The party reaffirmed its unwavering conviction that the day is fast approaching when Imran Khan, together with the people of Pakistan, will fulfill the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah—a truly free, sovereign, and democratic Pakistan.