Prince Philip’s candid remark after Harry and Meghan’s wedding revealed

Prince Philip’s true feelings about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding have been revealed in a new memoir by former royal butler Grant Harrold. According to an excerpt published by The Telegraph on Monday, after the ceremony, Prince Philip expressed his intense relief in a candid four-word remark.
As the couple and other royal family members exited St. George’s Chapel following the nuptials, Prince Philip reportedly turned to Queen Elizabeth II and said, “Thank f–k that’s over.”
This comment, highlighted in Harrold’s upcoming memoir The Royal Butler, sheds light on the Duke of Edinburgh’s reaction to the highly publicized 2018 wedding. Both the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip attended the ceremony, which was a major royal event of the year.
While Prince Philip was reportedly not thrilled about Harry and Meghan’s decision to step down from royal duties in 2020, he refrained from publicly intervening. Biographer Gyles Brandreth noted that Prince Philip understood that people should lead their lives as they see fit. He acknowledged Harry’s desire to do things his way, calling him a “good man.”
Philip’s reaction to the couple’s decision to move to California, known as “Megxit,” was reportedly matter-of-fact. He commented, “It’s his [Prince Harry’s] life,” adding, “I’ll soon be out of it and not before time.”
Despite the distance, Philip was said to have been welcoming to Meghan when she joined the royal family, though he didn’t have much chance to form a close bond with her due to his retirement. According to biographer Ingrid Seward, he didn’t see much of Meghan at the time, which may have limited their relationship.
Following Philip’s death in April 2021, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issued a statement expressing their gratitude for his service and honoring his memory on the Archewell Foundation website.
You’re so awesome! I don’t believe I have read a single thing like that before. So great to find someone with some original thoughts on this topic. Really.. thank you for starting this up. This website is something that is needed on the internet, someone with a little originality!
For the reason that the admin of this site is working, no uncertainty very quickly it will be renowned, due to its quality contents.
Very well presented. Every quote was awesome and thanks for sharing the content. Keep sharing and keep motivating others.
Good post! We will be linking to this particularly great post on our site. Keep up the great writing
I like the efforts you have put in this, regards for all the great content.
I just like the helpful information you provide in your articles
naturally like your web site however you need to take a look at the spelling on several of your posts. A number of them are rife with spelling problems and I find it very bothersome to tell the truth on the other hand I will surely come again again.
Nice post. I learn something totally new and challenging on websites
This is my first time pay a quick visit at here and i am really happy to read everthing at one place
Good post! We will be linking to this particularly great post on our site. Keep up the great writing