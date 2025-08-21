PM reaches out to political leaders, assures rehabilitation of affected people

Premier Shehbaz contacts Bilawal, JI Emir Hafiz Naeem, MQM-P’s Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui to discuss flood devastation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday telephoned heads of political parties to discuss the devastation wrecked by heavy monsoon rains in different parts of the country, assuring them of the federal government’s “cooperation and support” for rehabilitation of the affected people, according to state media.

Premier Shehbaz discussed with them the ways and means through which the sufferings of those affected by the natural calamity could be mitigated, the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported.

Talking to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the prime minister expressed his grief and shock over the loss of lives in lower Sindh, especially in Karachi, due to rains.

He, on the occasion, also assured the Sindh government of all possible support for dealing with emergencies, APP said.

PM Shehbaz also telephoned the NDMA chairman and directed him to remain in constant touch with the Sindh government, provide all possible assistance to the provincial Disaster Management Authority and inform the people about risks of flooding beforehand, APP added.

In a telephonic conversation with Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, the prime minister discussed with him the losses caused by recent rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

He praised the JI’s Al-Khidmat Foundation for participating in relief and rescue operations in the affected areas.

Talking to Federal Minister for Education Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, PM Shehbaz discussed with him the devastation caused by urban flooding in lower Sindh, especially in Karachi.

He assured Siddiqui that all federal government departments were ready to assist the Sindh government in dealing with the challenge.

British PM extends condolences with Pakistan over recent flooding

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has extended his heartfelt condolences over the tragic loss of lives and property caused by the recent monsoon and flooding in Pakistan.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he expressed deep sorrow over the unfortunate circumstances and the widespread devastation resulting from the disaster, Radio Pakistan reported.

The British Prime Minister conveyed his sincere sympathies to all those affected, noting that the situation is particularly distressing for many families of Pakistani origin residing in the United Kingdom. He affirmed that the entire British nation stands in solidarity with the people of Pakistan during this difficult time, Radio Pakistan said.

Sir Keir Starmer also paid tribute to the emergency responders and volunteers who are working tirelessly under extremely challenging conditions. He reaffirmed the UK Government’s continued support for Pakistan during this crisis and pledged full assistance in future recovery and reconstruction efforts, Radio Pakistan added.