NATIONAL

Pakistan condemns stigmatization of Islam at UN, highlights terrorism threat from Afghanistan

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s UN Ambassador Asim Iftikhar has condemned the ongoing stigmatization of Islam and Muslims, raising concerns over the UN Security Council’s (UNSC) approach to terrorism. In a recent UNSC session on threats to international peace and security, Iftikhar emphasized the lack of non-Muslim names on the council’s terrorism lists, a practice he described as both “unacceptable” and “dangerous.”

During the session, Iftikhar highlighted the tendency to overlook acts of terrorism by non-Muslims, which are often labeled as “violent crimes” instead of terrorism. He called for a reform of the current sanctions regimes to address emerging threats and end the bias against Muslims in the global counterterrorism framework.

The Pakistani envoy also addressed the escalating threat from Afghanistan-based terrorist groups, particularly Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). He warned that the TTP, operating from Afghan soil with nearly 6,000 fighters, posed an immediate and significant threat to Pakistan’s national security. Iftikhar pointed out the close ties between the TTP and Baloch separatist groups, such as the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), which have targeted Pakistan’s strategic infrastructure.

Iftikhar further criticized India for supporting terrorism within Pakistan, alleging that New Delhi funds and supports terrorist proxies in the region. He emphasized that terrorism originating from Afghanistan is the single most pressing threat to both Pakistan and global security.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to combating terrorism, Iftikhar stressed that the country has faced immense losses, with over 80,000 casualties and significant economic damages. Despite these challenges, he reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to continue its efforts to eliminate terrorism in all its forms.

News Desk

