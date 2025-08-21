Pakistan, China, Afghanistan vow stronger joint counterterrorism, agree on expanding CPEC to Kabul

FM Dar presses Kabul for ‘concrete and verifiable’ measures against TTP, BLA

Muttaqi reaffirms Afghanistan’s commitment not to let tis soil be used for terrorism against any country

Three sides reaffirm cooperation in boosting trade, transit and regional connectivity, CPEC extension to Kabul

China pushes for stronger cooperation under Belt and Road Initiative, backing dialogue to resolve issues

KABUL/ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, China, and Afghanistan on Wednesday reaffirmed their commitment to intensify joint action against terrorism and deepen cooperation in trade, connectivity, and regional stability, as senior diplomats of the three countries met for the Sixth Trilateral Foreign Ministers’ Dialogue in Kabul.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, and Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi attended the high-level talks, focused on building trust in political ties, accelerating economic linkages, and addressing persistent security threats.

The Sixth Trilateral Foreign Ministers Dialogue was held on 20 August 2025 in Kabul between Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Foreign Minister of China, and Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, focusing on political,

In a statement issued after the meeting, Pakistan’s Foreign Office (FO) said, “The three sides committed to strengthening joint efforts against terrorism. They also reaffirmed their commitment to deepening collaboration in trade, transit, regional development, health, education, culture, and combating drug trafficking, as well as the extension of CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) to Afghanistan.”

Dar Presses Kabul on Counter-Terrorism

On the sidelines of the trilateral dialogue, FM Dar held a separate meeting with Afghan FM Amir Khan Muttaqi. While acknowledging “encouraging progress” in political and commercial ties, Dar underlined Pakistan’s concern over a recent resurgence of terrorist attacks within its territory, which Islamabad claims are being carried out by militants operating from Afghan soil.

On the margins of the 6th Trilateral Meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Pakistan, China and Afghanistan, Pakistan's DPM/FM, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar met the Afghan Acting FM, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi. They noted positive movement in political and economic ties,

According to the FO, Dar urged Kabul to take “concrete and verifiable measures” against banned outfits, including the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA)/Majeed Brigade, groups that Pakistan accuses of orchestrating deadly cross-border attacks.

“Progress in the security domain, especially in counter-terrorism, continues to lag behind,” Dar said, stressing that regional peace could not be achieved without decisive action against militants.

Muttaqi, in turn, reaffirmed Afghanistan’s commitment that its soil would not be used against Pakistan or any other country.

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister of Pakistan Meets with the Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan.

China’s Strategic Interests under BRI

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasized Beijing’s commitment to advancing regional integration under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). He welcomed the consensus on extending CPEC—a multi-billion-dollar project considered the flagship of the BRI—into Afghanistan, calling it a step toward long-term stability and shared prosperity in South Asia.

China has sought to position itself as a neutral mediator between Islamabad and Kabul, both of whom share tense ties over security issues. Analysts say Beijing’s mediation is driven by its dual interest in regional stability—to protect its own investments in Pakistan and to limit the spread of militancy into its sensitive western region of Xinjiang.

Upgraded Diplomatic Ties

Another significant outcome highlighted during the trilateral talks was the upgrading of diplomatic representation between Pakistan and Afghanistan from chargés d’affaires to ambassadors. The FO noted that both sides had “implemented or were in the process of implementing most decisions” taken in recent engagements, particularly in trade and transit, which had already boosted bilateral exchanges.

The two foreign ministers welcomed this breakthrough as a key step in normalizing relations after years of mistrust between Islamabad and the Taliban-led administration in Kabul.

Background and Beijing Talks

The Kabul meeting followed an informal trilateral session in Beijing on May 21, where Pakistan and Afghanistan reached a preliminary understanding on expanding CPEC and restoring high-level diplomatic ties. That meeting, hosted by China, was part of Beijing’s broader efforts to revive the trilateral process, which had been suspended since 2023 due to tensions over border security and cross-border terrorism.

At the Beijing session, the three countries agreed on, including enhanced cooperation in counterterrorism, including joint measures against militant groups and foreign interference; Formal resumption of the trilateral dialogue, culminating in this week’s meeting in Kabul; Deeper economic connectivity through regional trade corridors under the BRI framework.

Afghanistan’s Call for Engagement

Earlier this month, Afghanistan’s interior ministry had called for “mutual respect and constructive engagement” with Pakistan and China. The statement came after Pakistan’s special envoy Mohammad Sadiq and China’s envoy Yue Xiaoyong met Afghan Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani in Kabul to discuss counter-terrorism cooperation and cross-border stability.

The Taliban government has consistently called for stronger economic ties with both Islamabad and Beijing, hoping to benefit from CPEC’s infrastructure projects and Chinese investment, even as its relations with Pakistan remain strained over terrorism concerns.

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, has arrived in Kabul today for the 6th Trilateral Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Pakistan, China and Afghanistan. The DPM/FM was received by Deputy Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, Dr. Mohammad

Mohammad… pic.twitter.com/qpf42VV33X — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) August 20, 2025

Arrival in Kabul

Earlier, Dar arrived in Kabul on Wednesday morning to a formal reception by Afghan Deputy FM Dr Mohammad Naeem, senior Afghan officials, and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Afghanistan, Ubaidur Rehman Nizamani.

The FO said the Kabul meeting had laid “a fresh foundation” for reviving trilateral dialogue and ensuring that terrorism, drug trafficking, and instability do not derail the region’s path toward economic growth and cooperation.