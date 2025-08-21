NATIONAL

Karachi prepares for more rainfall as monsoon system continues

By News Desk
LAHORE, PAKISTAN, JUNE 26: Pakistani citizens drive their vehicles through flooded streets following heavy downpours in Lahore, Pakistan, on June 26, 2023. As severe weather conditions hit the country ahead of the monsoon season, lightning strikes and heavy downpours resulted in the deaths of 12 people and injuries to 15 others. Heavy rainfall in Lahore also tripped 150 power feeders. Meanwhile, severe rains are pounding the biggest province of the country, with citizens facing multiple troubles such as power outages and inundated roads. (Photo by Muhammad Reza/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

KARACHI: Karachi is bracing for more rainfall as the current monsoon system over Keti Bandar, Sindh, and the north Arabian Sea continues to fuel storm activity. Weather analyst Jawad Memon has warned that Karachi will experience another round of rain on Thursday, with thunderclouds expected to form around 12:30 pm to 1:00 pm, followed by moderate to heavy downpours in the late afternoon, evening, and night.

Memon stated that while the intensity of the current system is expected to decrease by Friday, light to moderate rainfall will likely continue. However, he cautioned that another, potentially stronger monsoon system is heading toward Sindh around August 29–30, raising concerns for further disruption.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted moderate-intensity rain with thunderstorms across Karachi in the next 24 hours, with the possibility of torrential downpours in some areas. The temperature is expected to remain around 29°C, with humidity at 81% and winds blowing at 3 kilometers per hour from the southeast.

The heaviest rainfall in the past 24 hours was recorded in Orangi Town, which received 113 millimeters of rain, followed by Faisal Base with 43mm and Korangi with 36mm. Other areas like Keamari, Jinnah Terminal, and University Road also experienced significant rainfall.

The death toll from rain-related incidents in Karachi rose to 17 on Wednesday, as urban flooding stranded people and vehicles across the city. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah addressed the situation, apologizing for the inconvenience caused by the heavy rain and urban flooding. He acknowledged that while flooding is inevitable during such intense rainfall, the drainage work was carried out as efficiently as possible, with water being cleared within five to six hours.

Shah also pointed out that disaster management requires coordination and patience, and criticized the public for not heeding the government’s advice to stay indoors during the storm. He stressed that while it’s impossible to fight nature, effective management can mitigate the worst effects of such disasters.

As Karachi faces the ongoing challenges of urban flooding and power outages, the city must prepare for more rainfall and possible disruptions in the coming days.

Previous article
Karachi endures power outages as KE struggles with restoration
Next article
Gold rates in Pakistan today – 22nd August, 2025
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

SC grants Imran Khan bail in eight May 9 cases

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has granted bail to Imran Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), in eight cases related to the May...

Gold rates in Pakistan today – 22nd August, 2025

Karachi endures power outages as KE struggles with restoration

Epaper_25-8-21 LHR

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.