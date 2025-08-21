Karachi prepares for more rainfall as monsoon system continues

KARACHI: Karachi is bracing for more rainfall as the current monsoon system over Keti Bandar, Sindh, and the north Arabian Sea continues to fuel storm activity. Weather analyst Jawad Memon has warned that Karachi will experience another round of rain on Thursday, with thunderclouds expected to form around 12:30 pm to 1:00 pm, followed by moderate to heavy downpours in the late afternoon, evening, and night.

Memon stated that while the intensity of the current system is expected to decrease by Friday, light to moderate rainfall will likely continue. However, he cautioned that another, potentially stronger monsoon system is heading toward Sindh around August 29–30, raising concerns for further disruption.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted moderate-intensity rain with thunderstorms across Karachi in the next 24 hours, with the possibility of torrential downpours in some areas. The temperature is expected to remain around 29°C, with humidity at 81% and winds blowing at 3 kilometers per hour from the southeast.

The heaviest rainfall in the past 24 hours was recorded in Orangi Town, which received 113 millimeters of rain, followed by Faisal Base with 43mm and Korangi with 36mm. Other areas like Keamari, Jinnah Terminal, and University Road also experienced significant rainfall.

The death toll from rain-related incidents in Karachi rose to 17 on Wednesday, as urban flooding stranded people and vehicles across the city. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah addressed the situation, apologizing for the inconvenience caused by the heavy rain and urban flooding. He acknowledged that while flooding is inevitable during such intense rainfall, the drainage work was carried out as efficiently as possible, with water being cleared within five to six hours.

Shah also pointed out that disaster management requires coordination and patience, and criticized the public for not heeding the government’s advice to stay indoors during the storm. He stressed that while it’s impossible to fight nature, effective management can mitigate the worst effects of such disasters.

As Karachi faces the ongoing challenges of urban flooding and power outages, the city must prepare for more rainfall and possible disruptions in the coming days.