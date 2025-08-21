Karachi endures power outages as KE struggles with restoration

KARACHI: Karachi and surrounding areas of Sindh are still grappling with power outages and waterlogging, two days after heavy monsoon rains, with experts warning of more severe conditions in the coming days.

Despite ongoing challenges, the Clifton Underpass remains open for traffic, although other underpasses and major roads, including the Korangi River and Causeway Road, remain closed. Karachi’s Traffic Police continue to monitor these conditions as rainwater inundates many roads.

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has acknowledged the city’s ongoing electricity crisis and plans to meet with the managing director of K-Electric (KE), the company responsible for the city’s power supply.

Citizens in areas such as North Nazimabad, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, and Korangi have reported prolonged power outages, with some households left without electricity for over 48 hours. Complaints have also emerged from Hyderabad, where parts of Latifabad and Qasimabad remain in the dark.

K-Electric’s Chief Executive Officer, Moonis Alvi, defended the utility’s efforts, stating that 94% of Karachi had its power restored by Wednesday evening. However, over 500 feeders tripped during the rains, and restoration work continues for the remaining 100 feeders. KE has cited the heavy waterlogging as a major hindrance in reaching affected areas.

Governor Tessori, accompanied by MQM leader Dr. Farooq Sattar, visited flood-hit areas of Karachi and pledged relief measures, including food distribution in Surjani, where families have been forced to sleep on rooftops due to flooding. Tessori emphasized the urgency of addressing low-lying areas’ drainage issues and noted that the Governor House’s complaints cell had received thousands of calls related to power outages. He stated that a meeting with K-Electric’s managing director would take place today.

Tragedy struck in Natha Khan Goth when two brothers were electrocuted during the storm on Tuesday. Their family has filed a case, accusing K-Electric officials of manslaughter.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Climate Change, Dr. Musadik Malik, has warned that the monsoon could persist until September 10, with an even more destructive system expected afterward. He stressed the need for immediate preparations to address potential flooding, citing the risks of flash floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the limitations of Karachi’s drainage infrastructure.

Environmental expert Dr. Zainab Naeem also raised concerns over the unchecked stone-crushing industry, which has exacerbated flood risks by disrupting natural drainage systems.

As Karachi braces for further rainfall, the city faces an ongoing struggle to cope with the aftermath of the monsoon’s intensity and the challenges it poses to infrastructure and public safety.