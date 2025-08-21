India test-fires Agni-5 missile

DELHI: India announced on Wednesday that it had successfully test-fired its Agni-5 missile, an intermediate-range ballistic missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead. When operational, the missile would have the ability to reach any part of China.

The missile was launched in the eastern state of Odisha, with officials confirming that it “validated all operational and technical parameters.” This marks another significant step in India’s missile capabilities, particularly in relation to its long-standing regional rivalry with China.

The two nations, the most populous in the world, have been fierce competitors for influence in South Asia. Relations between the two nations soured significantly in 2020 after a deadly border clash.

India is also a member of the Quad security alliance, which includes the United States, Australia, and Japan. This alliance is widely seen as a countermeasure to China’s growing influence in the region.

Tensions between India and its neighbor Pakistan have also been high, with both nations possessing nuclear weapons. The two countries came close to war in May after militants attacked Indian-administered Kashmir, killing 26 people. India blamed Pakistan for the attack, though Pakistan denied any involvement.