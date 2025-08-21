NATIONAL

Govt enforces 5-year travel ban on Pakistanis deported from abroad

By News Desk
Photo: Reuters

ISLAMABAD: In a significant policy shift, the government has announced a five-year travel ban on Pakistanis deported from foreign countries. The new restriction targets individuals who have been deported due to criminal activities or other “undesirable” actions, with their names added to a special list of deported citizens who will be barred from international travel.

The Interior Ministry confirmed the policy, which was officially communicated to the Senate by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. According to the new rules, deported individuals will be placed on the Passport Control List (PCL) for five years. During this period, they will not be eligible for a new passport or allowed to travel abroad.

The policy aims to address concerns over individuals with a history of criminal behavior or misconduct in foreign countries. It also allows for the potential extension of the ban beyond five years if a relevant government department submits a formal request, backed by a detailed justification.

Approved by the federal cabinet, these passport regulations are part of the government’s efforts to maintain tighter control over citizens with problematic pasts abroad. The move signals a more stringent approach in managing the return of individuals with legal or behavioral issues from foreign nations.

Previous article
India test-fires Agni-5 missile
Next article
Afghan bus crash death toll climbs to 78
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Gold rates in Pakistan today – 22nd August, 2025

Gold prices in Pakistan experience frequent fluctuations, primarily influenced by trends in the international market. These variations are reflected in the rates provided by...

Karachi prepares for more rainfall as monsoon system continues

Karachi endures power outages as KE struggles with restoration

Epaper_25-8-21 LHR

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.