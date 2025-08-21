Govt enforces 5-year travel ban on Pakistanis deported from abroad

ISLAMABAD: In a significant policy shift, the government has announced a five-year travel ban on Pakistanis deported from foreign countries. The new restriction targets individuals who have been deported due to criminal activities or other “undesirable” actions, with their names added to a special list of deported citizens who will be barred from international travel.

The Interior Ministry confirmed the policy, which was officially communicated to the Senate by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. According to the new rules, deported individuals will be placed on the Passport Control List (PCL) for five years. During this period, they will not be eligible for a new passport or allowed to travel abroad.

The policy aims to address concerns over individuals with a history of criminal behavior or misconduct in foreign countries. It also allows for the potential extension of the ban beyond five years if a relevant government department submits a formal request, backed by a detailed justification.

Approved by the federal cabinet, these passport regulations are part of the government’s efforts to maintain tighter control over citizens with problematic pasts abroad. The move signals a more stringent approach in managing the return of individuals with legal or behavioral issues from foreign nations.