CJCSC, Uzbek President discuss evolving int’l, regional geo-political and security environment

Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza also meets Uzbek Defence Minister, Secretary National Security Council

RAWALPINDI: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI (M), who is on an official visit to Uzbekistan, called on President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Minister of Defence Major General Shukhrat Kholmukhamedov, and Secretary National Security Council Lieutenant General Victor Makhmudov.

The discussions covered the evolving international and regional geopolitical and security environment, with emphasis on matters of mutual interest, said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here.

Both sides expressed optimism to expand cooperation to further strengthen bilateral relations in defence and security domains, road and rail connectivity, and other aspects of cooperation.

The Chairman of the JCSC highlighted Pakistan’s deep-rooted and brotherly ties with Uzbekistan, underscoring a shared commitment for further collaborations to promote regional peace, stability, and prosperity.

The leadership of Uzbekistan lauded the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and appreciated their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

Ambassadors of Azerbaijan, Belgium call on Minister for Defence Production

In related development, Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov and Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium Charles Idesbald held separate meetings with Federal Minister for Defence Production Raza Hayat Harraj here Thursday.

The minister welcomed the ambassador of Azerbaijan and highly appreciated the brotherly feelings of the Azerbaijan government for Pakistan on all international forums, said a press release.

Muhammad Raza Hayat Harraj appreciated existing defense cooperation between the two countries and desired to expand it further.

He emphasized that Pakistan and Azerbaijan have deep roots in common faith, cultural affinities, and shared traditions. The minister proposed more frequent exchange of visits to each other’s institutions to explore new areas of mutual cooperation.

Meanwhile, during a meeting with Mr. Charles Idesbald, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium the minister expressed that relations between the two countries are growing with the passage of time and bilateral relations are being enhanced in all fields.

As regards our cooperation in the business sector, it is expanding gradually and expected to grow manifold.

The visiting dignitaries thanked the honorable minister for sparing time and showed their government’s commitment to continue working with the government of Pakistan in all domains. Both the envoys assured for their efforts to fully cooperate with Pakistan to further expand bilateral ties.