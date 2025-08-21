NATIONAL

Chinese FM Wang Yi arrives on three-day visit

By Mian Abrar

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in the federal capital on Wednesday for a three-day official visit at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office.

Dar received Yi at Nur Khan Airbase, where senior officials from the foreign ministry and the Chinese Embassy were also present. A group of children in traditional attire welcomed the guest of honour with flowers.

During the visit, the Sixth Pakistan–China Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue will be held in Islamabad. The talks will be co-chaired by Yi and Dar and are expected to focus on political, economic and security cooperation.

Yi’s arrival comes ahead of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s planned trip to Beijing later this month for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, where he will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions.

