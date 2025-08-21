Afghan bus crash death toll climbs to 78

AFGHANISTAN: The death toll from a tragic bus crash in western Afghanistan has risen to 78, according to provincial officials. The incident occurred in Herat province’s Guzara district on Tuesday night when a passenger bus, carrying Afghan migrants returning from Iran, collided with a motorcycle and a fuel truck, sparking an explosive fire.

Seventy-six people were initially confirmed dead, but two survivors later succumbed to their injuries, bringing the total number of fatalities to 78. Among the victims, 17 children were reported dead, though some sources suggest the number may be higher.

Eyewitnesses described a horrifying scene, with intense flames making rescue efforts nearly impossible. “There was a lot of fire… There was a lot of screaming, but we couldn’t even get within 50 meters to rescue anyone,” said Akbar Tawakoli, a 34-year-old witness. Only three people survived the disaster, but they were severely burned.

The bus was transporting Afghan returnees from Iran to Kabul, and many of the bodies recovered were said to be “unidentifiable” due to the severe burns caused by the fire. The local authorities have mobilized teams to clear the wreckage from the site. The loss has deeply affected the community, especially as many of the passengers were women and children.