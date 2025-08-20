Young Rugby Talent Shines at PRU’s U-18 Boys Championship

LAHORE: The Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU) successfully hosted the Under 18 Boys Championship at Pakistan Rugby Academy Lahore Cantt (PRAL).

Sharing details about the event, Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU) Secretary Salman Sheikh said that five promising young rugby teams from across Pakistan are participating in this mega event hosted at Pakistan Rugby Academy Lahore (PRAL).

He said that these sorts of tournaments give a good opportunity for young boys to show their talent on the big stage to compete with their age group boys. PRU brings together some of the most promising young rugby talent from across the country. The participating teams, included Alpha Star RFC, Peshawar RFC, Islamabad Jinns RFC, Fortabbas RFC, and Royal King RFC FarooqAbad.

It was a great tournament, with all teams showcasing outstanding skill, discipline, and preparation, reflecting the growing strength of youth rugby in Pakistan.

Tournament Final Fortabbas RFC beat Jinns RFC by 12-10 and won this championship. In the first game of the event, Fortabbas RFC beat KPK 24-0. In the second game, Fortabbas RFC beat Jinns RFC by 19-7. In the third match, Apha Star RFC beat Royal King RFC Farooq Abad by 14-10. In the fourth game, Peshawar RFC beat Jinns RFC by 14-12. In the first semi-final, Fortabbas RFC beat Royal King RFC 10-7; in the second semi-final, Jinns RFC beat Alpha RFC by 19-14. In the 4th/5th Position Match, Royal King RFC beat Peshawar RFC by 10-5.

After a series of hard-fought matches, Fortabbas RFC emerged as the champions, defeating a spirited Jinns RFC side in a nail-biting final with a scoreline of 12-10. The tournament once again proved rugby’s growing popularity at the grassroots level and the bright future of Pakistan’s young players.

So, after this one-day event, Fortabbas RFC is in the 1st position, Islamabad Jinns RFC 2nd, Alpha Star 3rd, Royal King RFC Farooqabad 4th, and Peshawar RFC is in the 5th position.