Solangi appointed spokesperson for President of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Senior journalist and former caretaker information minister Murtaza Solangi has been appointed as the spokesperson for the President of Pakistan.

The appointment, confirmed via official notification, is on an honorary and pro bono basis with immediate effect.

Solangi, who served as caretaker minister for information and broadcasting from August 2023 to March 2024, announced the news on X, stating: “A little personal news. I have been appointed the Spokesperson of the President of Pakistan. I will assume my new responsibilities starting tomorrow. Thank you.”

A veteran of the media industry, Solangi previously served at Radio Pakistan (2008–2013), managing over 3,000 staff across 64 broadcasting units. He played a key role in building ties with international broadcasters such as Voice of America, China Radio International, and Deutsche Welle.

Solangi also made history as the first Pakistani to be elected vice president and later acting president of the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union. In 2011, he was awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz by the President of Pakistan for his contributions to media and public service.