NATIONAL

Solangi appointed spokesperson for President of Pakistan

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Senior journalist and former caretaker information minister Murtaza Solangi has been appointed as the spokesperson for the President of Pakistan.

The appointment, confirmed via official notification, is on an honorary and pro bono basis with immediate effect.

Solangi, who served as caretaker minister for information and broadcasting from August 2023 to March 2024, announced the news on X, stating: “A little personal news. I have been appointed the Spokesperson of the President of Pakistan. I will assume my new responsibilities starting tomorrow. Thank you.”

A veteran of the media industry, Solangi previously served at Radio Pakistan (2008–2013), managing over 3,000 staff across 64 broadcasting units. He played a key role in building ties with international broadcasters such as Voice of America, China Radio International, and Deutsche Welle.

Solangi also made history as the first Pakistani to be elected vice president and later acting president of the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union. In 2011, he was awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz by the President of Pakistan for his contributions to media and public service.

Previous article
Sexual violence used as ‘weapon of war’ in Palestine, Kashmir, UN told
Next article
By-polls on two NA, one PA constituencies on Oct 5
News Desk
News Desk

1 COMMENT

  1. Your blog is a constant source of inspiration for me. Your passion for your subject matter shines through in every post, and it’s clear that you genuinely care about making a positive impact on your readers.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Comment

Prestige over posture

By: Syeda Saba Israr In recent months, India has significantly picked up the pace of its missile development. Long-range ballistic systems, precision-guided weapons, hypersonic missile...

The bull run

Imran Khan nominates Achakzai, Swati as NA and Senate opposition leaders respectively

The silent battlefield

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.