Seven killed as monsoon rains batter Karachi with PMD forecasts more showers

Rain emergency declared across port city with all teams placed on high alert to respond to urban flooding, traffic disruptions, and other rain-related incidents

Power outages reported across several parts, leaving netizens frustrated

Commuters face challenges as hours-long rain spell led to the city’s main thoroughfares choked with traffic

K-Electric claims distribution system remains stable, but safety of life and property, and prevention of accidents, remains top priority

Public holiday and closure of all private and public schools announced as PMD predicts more rains in Karachi

KARACHI: At least seven people were killed in Karachi on Tuesday after heavy monsoon rains battered parts of the port, flooding various neighbourhoods, brought the vehicular traffic to a standstill on major arteries and plunged the entire city into darkness, prompting the government to declare a rain emergency.

According to the Met Office, as of 8pm, Gulshan-i-Hadeed recorded the highest level of rain at 170 millimetres, followed by Airport Old Area with 158.5mm, Jinnah Terminal 153mm, Nazimabad 149.6mm, Surjani Town 145.2mm, Keamari 140mm, Saadi Town 140.2mm, Defence Housing Authority Phase VII 134mm, University Road 133mm, PAF Base Faisal 128mm, North Karachi 108.4mm, Korangi 132.2mm, Gulshan-i-Maymar 98mm, PAF Masroor Base 87mm, Orangi Town 66.2mm and Bahria Town 4.8mm.

Dark clouds covered the city by afternoon, followed by heavy showers with strong winds in areas including Surjani Town, Federal B Area, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Qayyumabad, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Malir, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Nazimabad, and New Karachi.

Rainwater quickly inundated major roads and residential streets, with severe flooding reported in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, where water entered homes and forced residents to shift valuables to higher ground. Key intersections such as Hassan Square, Nipa Chowrangi, Jail Chowrangi, Liaquatabad, Korangi, Karsaz and Malir Expressway also witnessed heavy waterlogging.

On the directives of Mayor Murtaza Wahab, a rain emergency has been enforced across Karachi, with all teams placed on high alert to respond to urban flooding, traffic disruptions, and other rain-related incidents.

Commuters faced challenges as the hours-long rain spell led to the city’s main thoroughfares choked with traffic and long lines of vehicles with people reporting reaching home after several hours.

The traffic police advised citizens to take precautionary measures in light of the situation, such as avoiding sudden braking, maintaining a slow speed and a safe distance from other vehicles on the road.

Traffic came to a standstill on major arteries including Shahrah-e-Faisal, University Road and II Chundrigar Road, while long tailbacks were reported at Nagan Chowrangi, Hub River Road and Miran Naka. Vehicles broke down on submerged roads, adding to the gridlock.

Police said traffic flow remained slow on MA Jinnah Road, Liaquat Road, Capri Chowk, Gurumandir and adjoining areas. Bilawal Chowrangi on Khayaban-e-Saadi also faced heavy congestion.

DIG Pir Muhammad Shah said roads were partially blocked due to rain, but traffic was moving slowly. He added that mobile workshops had been deployed, while SPs, DSPs, SOs, SHOs and other officers were present on the roads to assist commuters.

Karachi Traffic Police urged commuters to avoid unnecessary travel, drive slowly, and maintain distance due to slippery conditions. Rescue teams and officers remained deployed across the city to manage flow. The Traffic Police helpline 1915 was made available for route guidance.

Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Haider Shah directed the district administration, the Sindh Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), the health department, and Rescue 1122 to remain on high alert amid the situation.

He ordered the immediate drainage of rainwater and instructed the relevant administrations to remain in contact with the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) and the PDMA.

“All deputy commissioners should be present in the field with their staff,” the chief secretary said.

The PMD has warned of continued rain in the coming hours, advising residents to remain cautious, especially in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

In another development, a statement from Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd (PTCL) said it was currently facing data connectivity challenges on its namesake and Ufone services.

“Our teams are diligently working to restore the services as quickly as possible,” the statement said.

Internet tracking monitor Netblocks also said its metrics showed major disruption to internet connectivity across Pakistan with high impact to backbone operator PTCL.

“Overall national connectivity is down to 20 per cent of ordinary levels,” it said.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori held a telephonic conversation with Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar to brief him on the situation arising from recent heavy rains in Karachi. During the call, he informed the DPM about the challenges caused by urban flooding and requested the federal government’s support in improving conditions in the city.

Rescue officials said seven people lost their lives in rain-related accidents. According to Chhipa, a wall collapse near Aqsa Mosque in Orangi Town’s Sector 11.5 killed an eight-year-old boy identified as Abdullah, son of Abbas. His body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

In Gulistan-e-Jauhar’s Block 12, four members of a family were killed and a child injured when a house wall gave way. The victims included Maryam, 4; Hamza, 3; and Samiya, 24, wife of Mubeen. Another man, around 28, also died, while a 10-year-old boy sustained injuries.

Municipal officials warned that further downpours could aggravate flooding in low-lying areas as the city struggled with drainage and power breakdowns.

Power outages grip City as urban flooding hinders restoration efforts

Power outages were reported across several parts of Karachi amid heavy rainfall since Tuesday morning, with many areas still plunged into darkness, leaving netizens frustrated as they grapple with daily disruptions and limited access to essential services.

K-Electric (KE) spokesperson said that Karachi’s drainage system was overwhelmed by rainfall that far exceeded its designed capacity, resulting in urban flooding across the city and complicating power restoration work in several localities.

In a statement, the utility claimed that its distribution system remains stable, but added that the safety of life and property, and prevention of accidents, remains the top priority. “At present, more than 1,550 of the city’s 2,100 feeders are operational,” the spokesperson said, noting that supply restoration continues where conditions allow.

KE said standing rainwater in various areas continues to hinder restoration efforts, as safety clearances are required before ground teams can begin work. “As soon as water levels recede and safety is confirmed by teams on ground, restoration work resumes in affected areas,” the spokesperson added.

The statement added that fuel supply disruptions in the city have severely affected the mobility of K-Electric’s vehicles, while traffic congestion on major roads is also delaying power restoration efforts.

Power supply has so far been restored in several areas, including Gol Market, Nazimabad C-3 and 3D, Metroville, Orangi No 5, Federal B Area Blocks 7 and 9, Machhar Colony, North Karachi Sectors 8, 9, 11A and 11B, Pak Colony, Eidgah Ground, Moosa Colony, FC Area, Punjab Colony, Clifton Block 5, PNS Johar, Khudadad Colony, Shahnawaz Bhutto Colony, Shah Faisal Mohalla, and Mujeeb Goth.

Additionally, electricity has also been restored in Khayaban-e-Bukhari, Muhafiz, Rahat, Shujat, Rahat Commercial, Clifton Blocks 2 and 3, Shah Faisal Colony No 2, Surjani, P&T Colony, and Ancholi, according to the spokesperson.

Other areas where power has been restored, include Sir Syed Road, Khalid Bin Waleed Road, PECHS Blocks 2 and 3, Abdullah Haroon Road, Gharibabad, Furniture Market, PIB Colony, Nafeesabad, Iqbal Colony, North Nazimabad Blocks J, S, and T, Gulistan-e-Jauhar Blocks 5, 6, and 9, Saadi Town, and Manzoor Colony.

“Our teams have been on-ground, working through challenging conditions to restore power as quickly and safely as possible,” said KE Chief Distribution and Marcomms Officer Sadia Dada.

“Temporary shutdowns were implemented in waterlogged areas purely for public safety, and restoration was prioritized as soon as conditions allowed. We strongly urge citizens to maintain safe distance from electrical infrastructure during rains including poles, electricity meters, service brackets, broken and tangled internet/cable wires. Internal wiring and water motors should not be operated with wet hands or in standing water. Only certified electricians should be engaged in case of electrical faults within households,” she added.

Meanwhile, no KE infrastructure was found involved nor any report of broken wire was received from the site of any of the electrocution incidents reported during the rain spell as per preliminary investigations, according to an official release.

Residents have been advised to report electricity-related emergencies by dialling 118, while the utility has reminded the public that it can also be contacted via social media platforms, KE WhatsApp service, the 118 helpline, and the KE Live app.

Sindh CM puts departments on high alert

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has directed all concerned departments to remain on high alert during the ongoing monsoon rains. He instructed rescue services and the administration to stay fully mobilised in view of heavy rainfall.

He ordered strict monitoring of drains and the drainage system to prevent urban flooding, and directed the Karachi mayor to ensure machinery and staff remain active for the immediate disposal of rainwater.

The CM advised citizens to avoid unnecessary travel during heavy downpours. He also directed district administrations, police, and municipal bodies to maintain coordination. Traffic police have been ordered to stay alert at low-lying and busy locations and to provide full guidance to the public during rainfall.

He further urged people to stay away from electricity poles and weak infrastructure, and instructed that monitoring systems be strengthened to keep citizens informed about weather conditions.

Public holiday in Karachi on Wednesday

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah announced a public holiday in Karachi on Wednesday (tomorrow) due to the ongoing heavy rainfall and the widespread disruption across the city.

In a statement, the Chief Minister urged citizens to stay indoors, as more rain is expected and the holiday has been declared to ease the hardship caused by the adverse weather conditions.

The announcement came after an emergency meeting chaired by the CM, attended by provincial ministers, police officials, and local authorities. Officials reported that Karachi received 245 millimeters of rain in the last 12 hours, which paralyzed the city’s traffic system. Although some major roads have been partially cleared, challenges remain.

Sharjeel Memon urges citizens to stay indoors

Sindh’s Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon appealed to citizens to avoid unnecessary movement outdoors due to heavy monsoon rains across the city.

“The public’s lives and safety are the top priority. Citizens must not step out of their homes unnecessarily,” Memon said in a statement, adding that rainfall was still ongoing in parts of the city. “People should wait for the rain to stop,” he urged.

The minister said the Sindh government’s entire machinery was active in response to the downpour, with drainage work under way across major neighbourhoods. “The provincial government will never abandon the public and every possible facility is being provided,” he said.

Memon noted that under the leadership of Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani and Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, the district administration, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, Water Board and rescue agencies were fully mobilised. “We are taking measures to drain water through machinery, remove blockages from storm drains and keep emergency routes open,” he added.

All private and public educational institutions to remain closed

Meanwhile, a notification from the Sindh government’s school department ordered that all private and public educational institutions under its purview would remain closed tomorrow due to the heavy rainfall.

A weather forecast from the PMD at 4pm predicted “torrential rains” in Sindh and parts of Balochistan in the next couple of days.

“Strong monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are continuously penetrating the country especially the southern parts,” the PMD said.

It added that under the influence of the above, widespread rain-wind/thundershower (with scattered heavy falls, at times very heavy) were expected in Mithi, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Tando Allayar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Sanghar, Jamshoro, and at scattered places in Sukkur, Larkana, Khairpur and Jacobabad from August 19-22 with occasional gaps.

The PMD said rain-wind/thundershower (with scattered heavyfalls) were expected in Balochistan’s Barkhan, Musakhel, Loralai, Sibbi, Zhob, Qilla Saifullah, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Kech, Gwadar and Panjgur from Aug 19-22 with occasional gaps.

It added that subdued rain-wind/thundershower were expected at isolated places in Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Rawalpindi, Attock, Murree/Galliyat, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Lahore, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Rajanpur, Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan and Swabi from Aug 19-22.

The PMD warned that torrential rains may cause urban floods in Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Tando Allayar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Sanghar and Jamshoro from Aug 19-22.

It also cautioned that torrential rains may generate flash floods in north/southeastern parts of Balochistan from Aug 19-22.

It advised all authorities to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation.