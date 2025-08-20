Real reason behind Prince William’s reluctance to reconcile with Prince Harry revealed

Prince William has shown reluctance to reconcile with his brother, Prince Harry, with sources now revealing that Meghan Markle is reportedly a key factor in the ongoing estrangement. According to royal expert Hilary Fordwich, the Duke of Sussex’s family members feel a “persistent lack of trust” toward Meghan, which has contributed to the ongoing tensions.

Fordwich shared her perspective with Fox News Digital, explaining that there is concern over any private family matters being made public or used for commercial purposes. “Their concerns are well-founded,” she said, adding that Meghan, 44, does not show “any sense of duty toward the British public or the institution.”

Fordwich further stated that, given the existing animosity, she doesn’t foresee any reconciliation between the brothers. “Harry thinks that William insulted Meghan, and that kind of animosity is really hard,” she said.

Similarly, Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, echoed these sentiments, calling Meghan the “flea in the ointment” in the strained relationship between the two siblings. Seward added that Meghan’s influence has even extended to her relationship with King Charles III, blaming her for the “difficult emotions” between the royal brothers.

Seward also pointed out that Meghan is widely disliked by many monarchists, claiming that they see her as “damaging to the royal family.” She criticized Meghan for “dissing” both her own family and Prince Harry’s, highlighting the strained relationship between Meghan and her father, Thomas Markle, with whom she has not reconciled.

Amid the tensions, Prince Harry, 40, recently made an attempt at peace by offering an olive branch to his family, sharing his official schedule with Prince William, 43, and King Charles, 76. This gesture was aimed at preventing “conflicts of interest or clashes of publicity,” according to The Daily Mail. Despite his efforts, sources claim that Harry remains focused on “deconflicting” with his loved ones as the rift between the brothers persists.