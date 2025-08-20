Ducky Bhai’s remand extended by four days in online gambling promotion case

A Lahore court approved a four-day extension to the physical remand of Saadur Rehman, the YouTuber known as Ducky Bhai, on Tuesday. The remand is related to his alleged involvement in promoting gambling applications on social media.

Rehman was arrested on Sunday at Lahore’s airport and presented before a judicial magistrate, who initially granted a two-day remand. He is currently in the custody of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA).

Investigating Officer Shoaib Riaz had requested a 28-day remand, claiming that the accused was connected to an international gambling syndicate. The court reviewed the request and extended his remand until August 23.

The case was filed by the state through the NCCIA Lahore on August 17, under sections of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, as well as provisions of the Pakistan Penal Code. The charges against Rehman include electronic forgery, fraud, spamming, spoofing, and cheating.

The case stems from an inquiry initiated on June 13, based on reliable sources, regarding social media influencers and YouTubers promoting gambling apps, including Binomo, 1xBet, Bet 365, and B9 Game. According to the FIR, the accused’s promotion of these apps led to significant financial losses for users who invested in them.

The FIR includes 27 video links from Ducky Bhai’s YouTube channel that allegedly promoted the gambling applications, though several of the videos are no longer available for viewing.