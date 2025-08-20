NATIONAL

Class 9th BISE result 2025 for Lahore released – Check here

By Web Desk

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has officially released the 9th class results for 2025 on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, at 10:00 AM. The results come after thousands of students from Lahore and nearby districts took their matric Part-I exams earlier this year.

How to check your 9th result online
Students can easily access their results through the BISE Lahore website. Here’s how:

  1. Visit the BISE Lahore results portal

  2. Select “Class 9th Result 2025”

  3. Enter your roll number and hit submit

  4. Your result will appear on the screen, with options to download or print

For SMS result checks
For students without internet access, BISE Lahore offers an SMS service. Simply send your roll number to 800291, and you’ll receive your result on your phone immediately.

Helpline for assistance
In case of any issues or if students need further help, they can contact the BISE Lahore helpline at:


 +92 42 99200192-197

Districts covered by BISE Lahore
The BISE Lahore board administers exams for the following districts, where 9th class results have been announced:

  • Lahore

  • Kasur

  • Sheikhupura

  • Nankana Sahib

Web Desk
Web Desk

