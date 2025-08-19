Rana Sanaullah to contest Senate by-election from Punjab

ISLAMABAD: PML-N senior leader and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Inter-Provincial Coordination, Rana Sanaullah, will contest the by-election for the vacant Senate seat from Punjab.

Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb announced in a statement that the PML-N supremo, Nawaz Sharif, has awarded Sanaullah the ticket for the general Senate seat from the Punjab Assembly.

The by-election for the vacant seat is scheduled for September 9, 2025. The seat became vacant after the disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ejaz Chaudhry.

In July, the Election Commission of Pakistan issued a notification disqualifying Senator Ejaz, who had been sentenced to 10 years in prison by an anti-terrorism court for his role in the May 9 riots. The violence occurred following the arrest of PTI’s founding chairman, Imran Khan, on corruption charges. Protesters across the country destroyed public and private property, attacked military installations, and desecrated martyrs’ monuments.

In response to the violence, the civil and military leadership decided to impose strict punishments on those involved in the unrest, including under the Army Act. Imran Khan, who was ousted from power through a no-confidence motion in April 2022, faces multiple charges, including corruption and terrorism.