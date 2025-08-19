Punjab’s infrastructure set to match Japan’s standards, says CM Maryam

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced plans to elevate the province’s infrastructure to the level of Japan’s standards, with a focus on modern technology for sewage management and waste treatment. Speaking to the Pakistani community in Tokyo during her five-day visit to Japan, Maryam shared that significant improvements are already being made in public sector departments, especially in health and sanitation.

Maryam highlighted that the province’s healthcare infrastructure has significantly improved, leading people from across Pakistan to seek treatment in Punjab. She also emphasized the launch of the world’s largest sanitation initiative, Suthra Punjab, aimed at cleaning cities and towns across the province, which has already created 150,000 jobs.

Turning to the country’s economy, Maryam credited overseas Pakistanis for their vital role in Pakistan’s economic recovery. She noted that inflation, which had reached 38% under the previous government, has now dropped to 3% thanks to the government’s efforts.

In her address, she also revealed plans for adopting Japanese technology to enhance waste management and environmental standards in Punjab. Additionally, she announced the construction of 500,000 homes for low-income families over the next five years, with 100,000 of these homes expected to be completed by December.

Other initiatives include the introduction of 1,100 electric buses in Punjab by the end of the year, with a flat fare of just 20 rupees, as well as 50,000 scholarships and 100,000 laptops for deserving students.

Maryam also praised Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s tireless work ethic, stating that he works from 7 am to midnight to tackle the country’s challenges.