NATIONAL

Public holiday declared in Karachi tomorrow

By News Desk

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has announced a public holiday in Karachi for tomorrow (Wednesday) due to the ongoing heavy rainfall and the widespread disruption it has caused in the city.

In his statement, the Chief Minister urged citizens to stay indoors, as more rain is expected and the holiday has been declared to ease the hardship caused by the adverse weather conditions.

The announcement came after an emergency meeting chaired by the CM, attended by provincial ministers, police officials, and local authorities. Officials reported that Karachi received 245 millimeters of rain in the last 12 hours, which paralyzed the city’s traffic system. Although some major roads have been partially cleared, challenges remain.

Stormwater drains are actively discharging rainwater, and the situation is gradually improving. However, the CM urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and cooperate with the authorities during the ongoing emergency.

News Desk
Pakistan Today
