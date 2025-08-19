May 9 riots were a coordinated assault, says ATC

ISLAMABAD: Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Manzer Ali Gill has ruled that the May 9 riots did not qualify as a peaceful protest by any global standard, highlighting that the attacks were coordinated across multiple cities and targeted state buildings, military installations, and monuments related to the armed forces.

In his detailed judgment in the Rahat Bakery case, Judge Gill said that the evidence pointed to party leaders’ involvement in a conspiracy leading to the violence following the arrest of PTI’s founding chairman Imran Khan. He also noted that while protesting is not a crime, the introduction of violence turned the protest into an unlawful act.

Judge Gill criticized the manner in which citizens around the world protest peacefully, in contrast to the violent acts witnessed in Pakistan, where police and military facilities were attacked. He pointed out that in today’s digital age, footage of the incidents remains widely available on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok, making it impossible to conceal the events.

Defence lawyers, however, raised over 100 objections to the prosecution’s evidence, including issues with the FIR, inconsistent testimonies, and the failure to provide proper evidence such as CCTV footage. They also argued that the case represented double jeopardy, as it relied on evidence already used in other cases.

The prosecution’s key witnesses, including Head Constable Muhammad Khalid and Sub-Inspector Hassam Afzal, were cross-examined on their involvement in gathering evidence. Both officers acknowledged discrepancies in their testimonies, including the lack of recorded evidence or proper documentation.