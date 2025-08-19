CAIE announces O Level results for May–June 2025 session – Check results here

Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) has announced the O Level results for the May–June 2025 session today, Tuesday, August 19. More than 100,000 students from over 700 schools across the country sat for Cambridge qualifications this year, including O Levels, IGCSEs, and A Levels.

The results are a significant milestone for students, many of whom are now preparing to pursue higher education. Despite higher grade thresholds for subjects like English and Mathematics, most students have expressed satisfaction with their performance, as they take the next steps in their academic careers.

Teachers have also shared their pride in their students’ achievements, with many reporting no failing grades in their classes.

The A Level results were released earlier this month, with O Level and IGCSE results following today. Students can check their results here with valid login credentials.