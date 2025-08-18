Prince Harry reveals explosive violent altercation he had with Prince William in new memoir

Prince Harry, 40, has made shocking revelations in his memoir Spare, including an explosive incident with his older brother, Prince William, that has raised eyebrows and sparked controversy. In the book, Harry describes a violent altercation in 2019, where William allegedly grabbed him by the neck, ripped off his necklace, and threw him to the floor.

The confrontation began over a heated discussion about Meghan Markle, whom William reportedly criticized as “difficult,” “rude,” and “abrasive.” The verbal exchange quickly escalated, and William crossed an unprecedented physical line. According to Harry’s account, when he attempted to de-escalate the situation by offering William a glass of water, the confrontation turned physical. Harry claims that William pushed him, causing him to fall and hit the dog’s bowl, which broke when it struck his back.

Following the incident, William allegedly asked Harry not to inform Meghan about the altercation, which Harry described as a “stunning” and “very quick” event. In response, Harry questioned the nature of the attack, to which William denied it, insisting, “I didn’t attack you, Harold.”

This revelation adds to the growing list of controversies Prince Harry has shared about his family in recent years, challenging the public image of the royal family. Spare also includes other startling stories, such as the infamous Nazi costume incident, where Harry claims William and Kate laughed when he asked for their opinion on wearing the uniform to a party.

Harry has further opened up about tensions between Meghan and Kate, particularly regarding the flower girl dresses before Meghan and Harry’s wedding. He has also reflected on his strained relationship with his father, King Charles III, and his views on Camilla, now Queen Consort.

In Spare, Harry sums up his complicated relationship with William as that of a “beloved brother and archnemesis,” a reflection of the ongoing tensions that have characterized their relationship. The memoir has undoubtedly further stirred the debate over the future of the British monarchy, with Harry’s revelations showing that his story is far from over.