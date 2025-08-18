PML-N awards ticket to Rana Sanaullah for Senate by-poll

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) on Monday awarded the Senate ticket to senior party leader Rana Sanaullah for the general seat from Punjab.

The seat fell vacant following the disqualification of PTI leader Ejaz Chaudhry from the upper house.

The decision was formally approved by PML-N President Nawaz Sharif, who issued the ticket to Rana Sanaullah, endorsing him as the party’s candidate for the Senate by-election.

The decision was announced by Senior Punjab Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on her X account.

She also shared the letter of authority signed by PML-N President Nawaz Sharif. The polling is scheduled on September 9 in Punjab Assembly.