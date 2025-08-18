Michael Schumacher’s true condition revealed 12 years after horrific skiing accident

Michael Schumacher is once again in the spotlight, this time due to revelations about his health condition. A recent interview by James Vowles, former Mercedes strategist and current team principal at Williams, reignited debates about Schumacher’s Formula 1 legacy. However, it’s British journalist Felix Gorner’s statements in the Daily Mail that have stunned fans worldwide, as he shared shocking details about the seven-time world champion’s condition.

Schumacher’s health has been a closely guarded secret since his skiing accident 12 years ago, with the family opting for discretion. However, leaks and attempts at blackmail have made it increasingly difficult for the Schumacher family to keep the situation under wraps.

Gorner, a journalist who is close to the Schumacher family, confirmed that Michael requires constant care and is completely dependent on his caregivers. “It’s very sad,” said Gorner, explaining that Schumacher’s ability to move has been severely impacted, along with his inability to communicate verbally. This information helps to explain the family’s decision to protect his privacy fiercely.

Gorner also shared his support for the family’s stance, stating that only a select few—around 20 people—are allowed to approach Michael, ensuring his well-being in such a media-heavy situation. The family, he says, is acting in Michael’s best interests by keeping his condition private.

This marks the first time that such details about Schumacher’s health have been made public, offering a glimpse into the ongoing struggle faced by the legendary driver and his loved ones.