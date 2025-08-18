Afghan leaders and women activists to discuss peace in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A research institute in Islamabad is set to host Afghan leaders and women activists for a dialogue on regional peace and stability, organizers announced on Monday.

In recent months, Pakistan and Afghanistan have seen improvements in their bilateral relations, thanks to initiatives like the revival of the Joint Coordination Committee and elevation of diplomatic ranks.

The South Asian Strategic Stability Institute (Sassi) University will organize the event on August 25 and 26, according to Dr. Maria Sultan, the think tank’s chairperson and director general.

This will be the first significant dialogue between Pakistan and Afghanistan since the Taliban’s 2021 takeover of Kabul, despite both countries having held government-level meetings.

While some Afghan media outlets, particularly those run by Afghan journalists in exile, suggested that Pakistan had invited anti-Taliban figures, Dr. Sultan rejected these claims. She emphasized that the dialogue was not meant to oppose the Taliban or any other political faction in Afghanistan.

“The primary aim is to foster peace and stability,” Sultan explained. “This will also offer Afghans a platform to discuss their country’s situation and work toward a unified stance.”

The two-day event will be held behind closed doors and will mark the beginning of the Islamabad Process, Dr. Sultan added. While the Taliban and other Afghan political parties have not been invited, she indicated that they might be included in future meetings.

Former U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, criticized the meeting as “unwise,” citing the participation of individuals who oppose the Taliban. In a statement on X, he described Pakistan’s hosting of the event as “provocative.”

Afghan leaders, however, strongly defended the gathering. Former Afghan parliamentarian Fawzia Koofi, who confirmed her invitation to the dialogue, expressed the importance of regional cooperation. She stated that engagement with neighboring countries is crucial for influencing Afghanistan’s future.

“If regional powers, including Pakistan, are offering space for such dialogue, it should be embraced as a positive step towards building trust between our people,” Koofi said.

Responding to Khalilzad’s criticism, Koofi questioned whether former diplomats objected to the initiative because they wished to remain the central figures in Afghanistan’s destiny. She also emphasized the importance of allowing women’s groups, political, and civil society leaders to meet and discuss Afghanistan’s future.

“The women and girls of Afghanistan face one of the harshest realities today. We must support any effort that leads to peace and the restoration of women’s rights in our country,” Koofi asserted.

Dr. Sultan refrained from directly commenting on Khalilzad’s remarks but pointed out that he had previously engaged in talks with the Taliban in Qatar, yet now opposed an Afghan-led meeting aimed at discussing Afghanistan’s future.

“An Afghan-led meeting, attended by diverse segments of Afghan society, should not be a cause for concern,” Dr. Sultan added.

Ambassador Asif Khan Durrani, former special representative for Kabul, emphasized that Pakistan should avoid taking sides on Afghanistan’s internal matters. He advised that the event should be treated as an academic exercise to better understand Afghanistan’s political landscape.

“If it’s an academic event, then it’s acceptable. The public should be informed of the outcomes,” Durrani said.

Regarding concerns about Pakistan potentially hosting anti-Taliban figures, he noted that the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is hostile toward Pakistan while being sheltered by the Afghan Taliban. He dismissed objections as misplaced.

Earlier in July, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar visited Kabul to sign an agreement for the Pakistan-Uzbekistan-Afghanistan railway project, aimed at boosting regional connectivity. Dar later confirmed that Pakistan had received assurances from Afghan authorities that Afghan soil would not be used for terrorism.

Pakistan has repeatedly urged Kabul to take action against the banned TTP, and in January, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir stated that the TTP’s presence and cross-border attacks were the main points of contention between the two nations.