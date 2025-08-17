Rising water in Tarbela forces suspension of construction work

TARBELA: Construction on the Tarbela Dam’s 5th Extension Project was temporarily halted on Saturday due to rising water levels that entered the construction site. The Chinese company working on the project also evacuated its camp, granting employees leave until further notice.

Heavy rainfall and the melting of glaciers in Gilgit-Baltistan and surrounding areas have significantly raised water levels in the Tarbela reservoir, leading to the opening of spillways. As a result, a medium-level flood is now flowing in the Indus River.

The water level at the dam was recorded at 1,547.96 feet on Thursday, with the storage capacity at 1,550 feet. The inflow of water reached 405,000 cusecs, while the outflow was measured at 370,300 cusecs.

The increase in water flow has led to medium-level flooding in the Indus River at Kalabagh and Chashma barrages. Additionally, Tarbela and Taunsa barrages are experiencing low-level flooding. The Sutlej River’s flow at Ganda Singh Wala has reached 68,000 cusecs, maintaining a low-level flood.

In response to the rising flood risks, authorities have enforced Section 144 in the area to prevent people from bathing or entering the river. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued strong advisories, urging people living in riverbeds to move to safer areas and avoid recreational activities near water sources.

Tarbela Dam is currently 98% full, and Mangla Dam is 68% full, with levels recorded at 1,547.94 feet and 1,211.15 feet, respectively. The PDMA continues to monitor the situation closely and has urged citizens to follow safety instructions, particularly parents, who are advised to keep children away from rivers and streams.