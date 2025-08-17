Death toll soars to 340 as rescue operation in flood-hit northern areas stepped up

NDMA records 312 deaths in KP districts, nine in GB and 11 deaths in AJK respectively

Rescuers, backed by boats and helicopters, hectically engaged with rescue operation to save stranded residents and tourists

NDMA’s report put cumulative death toll since monsoon beginning from June 26 to August 16 at 645, with KP being worst hit with 383 casualties, followed by Punjab with 164

KP administration declares emergency in districts affected by rains and flash floods till August 31, 2025

KP govt releases Rs1b in funds to PDMA, over Rs1.55b to Communication and Works Department for restoration of highways and bridges

35 died, 35 injured and four missing in floods since August 15 in GB: Minister

Lone says GB govt doesn’t have the resources, so Army has taken steps to help in relief efforts

NEOC issues a travel advisory after heavy rains triggered floods and landslides, severely damaging major roads in GB, adjoining northern areas

Army personnel arrive in Buner as part of relief efforts, to use special equipment from Corps of Engineers to recover bodies and injured trapped underneath layers of mud

Rations and other supplies being provided through Pakistan Army helicopters

BUNER/PESHAWAR/GILGIT/ISLAMABAD: The death toll from catastrophic rains and cloudburst-triggered flash floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa rose to 340 on Saturday as various districts, especially hard-hit Buner, reported more loss of lives, with NDMA issued an advisory limiting tourism in mountainous areas, officials said on Saturday.

The NDMA’s latest situation report put the cumulative death toll since the beginning of the monsoon season from June 26 to August 16 at 645, with the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province being the worst hit with 383 casualties, followed by Punjab with 164.

In the last 48 hours, raging hill torrents swept away dozens of people in KP’s Swat, Buner, Bajaur, Torghar, Mansehra, Shangla and Battagram districts, with the NDMA recording 312 deaths in the region. Other areas such as Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir suffered nine and 11 deaths, respectively.

Rescuers, backed by boats and helicopters, worked for hours in KP and other areas to save stranded residents and tourists as ambulances transported bodies to hospitals.

“On the Prime Minister’s directive, the National Disaster Management Authority has issued an advisory to limit tourism in mountainous areas due to the intensity of the monsoon,” the NDMA said in a statement.

“Public movement should be restricted in high-risk areas during monsoon spells,” it continued. “If necessary, tourist restrictions may be imposed under Section 144, with law enforcement agencies in tourist areas ensuring compliance with these restrictions.”

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) empowers local authorities to prohibit gatherings of four or more people and impose restrictions on movement or activities in a specific area to prevent unrest or ensure public safety.

The NDMA also urged the public to avoid traveling to affected areas.

Emergency declared in districts affected by rains and flash floods

Separately, the KP administration declared an emergency in districts affected by rains and flash floods.

“A notification has been issued stating that the emergency will remain in effect from August 15 to August 31, 2025, in the vulnerable districts,” the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said in a statement.

“The emergency will be enforced in the districts of Swat, Buner, Bajaur, Torghar, Mansehra, Shangla, Lower Dir, Upper Dir and Battagram, which have been affected by rains and flooding,” it added.

“The Provincial Disaster Management Authority shall provide from its central storage … a reasonable quantity of tents and NFIs (non-food items), and/or any other article available if required for the subject purpose,” the notification read.

Rs1b released for PDMA and Rs1.5b for Communication and Works Department

The KP government released Rs1 billion in funds to the PDMA for “timely compensation/preparedness and response to cope with any untoward situation”, a notification shared by it on X said.

On the special directions of CM Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, GOKP has released: Rs.500mn to Relief & PDMA (13/08/2025) Rs.1.55bn to C&W Dept for urgent road restoration Rs.1bn to Rescue & Relief Dept for immediate support of flood affectees

It also allocated over Rs1.55bn worth of funds for its Communication and Works Department for the restoration of highways and bridges in the flood-affected districts.

Additionally, the KP government announced on X that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur had departed on a visit to areas affected by flooding, where he is expected to “meet with the victims and listen to their issues and difficulties”.

The post did not specify which areas he would visit.

On the directives of Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, the Pakistan Red Crescent in KP set up an Emergency Relief Centre to assist flood-affected districts. It can be contacted on 0300-5849255 (secretary), 0334-9086169 (admin officer), 091-9333666, or 091-2590846.

Contact in case of emergency:

0300-5849255 – Secretary, PRCS KP

0334-9086169 – Admin Officer, PRCS KP

Landline: 091-9333666 / 091-2590846

0300-5849255 – Secretary, PRCS KP

0334-9086169 – Admin Officer, PRCS KP

Landline: 091-9333666 / 091-2590846#FloodRelief pic.twitter.com/Eid6BGFR72 — Pakistan Red Crescent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (@PRCSKP_Official) August 16, 2025

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has said the current spell of heavy rains in the region is likely to continue intermittently till August 21, with the KP PDMA issuing directives to intensify relief activities in all the affected districts and provide immediate relief to those affected.

KP witnessed devastating scenes yesterday as flash floods caused by heavy rainfall and cloudbursts in multiple districts claimed over 200 lives in a day, including five crew members of a provincial government chopper that crashed in Mohmand during relief and rescue efforts.

Buner was the worst-affected district in the province with 204 lives lost in the past 48 hours, according to a PDMA situation report. It added that 120 people were injured, while Deputy Commissioner Kashif Qayum Khan’s office reported that 50 were still missing.

According to a PDMA report issued on Saturday, Shangla reported 36 deaths, Mansehra 23, Swat 22, Bajaur 21, Battagram 15, Lower Dir five and a child drowned in Abbottabad.

Detailing infrastructure damage, the report said 11 houses were destroyed while 63 were partially damaged due to the floods. Two schools in Swat and another in Shangla were also affected.

Meanwhile, the provincial management service (PMS) chairman requested in a letter that the KP finance secretary deduct a day’s salary from all PMS officers and redirect the money for relief work, further requesting that the secretary redirect his “whole salary”.

In a statement on X, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he was “deeply anguished by the devastation caused by cloudbursts and flash floods in KP and northern Pakistan”.

I am deeply anguished by the devastation caused by cloudbursts and flash floods in KP and northern Pakistan. My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved families. We stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in this hour of grief. The Government is mobilising all resources for rescue and relief operations.

Extending his heartfelt condolences and expressing solidarity, he affirmed: “The government is mobilising all resources for rescue and relief operations.”

The premier added that he met with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik and directed him to “expedite rescue operations in the nine affected districts of Swat, Buner, Bajaur, Torghar, Mansehra, Shangla, and Battagram, with urgent focus on Bajaur and Battagram”.

“Immediate relief is being provided to stranded residents, medical aid to the injured, and heavy machinery has been deployed to clear roads and restore connectivity,” PM Shehbaz said.

چیئرمین پی ٹی آئی بیرسٹر گوہر علی خان اور صوبائی وزیر سید فخر جہان نے بونیر کے شدید متاثرہ علاقے بشونئی کا دورہ کیا۔ دونوں رہنماؤں نے سیلاب میں شہید ہونے والے افراد کے لواحقین سے تعزیت کی اور ان کے دکھ میں شریک ہوئے۔ ایم پی اےریاض خان بھی ان کے ہمراہ تھے۔

Buner Police’s public relations officer Israr Khan, put the district’s death toll at 207, compared to the 204 stated by the PDMA.

DC Qayum, in a statement, ordered a ban on the entry of private vehicles into Buner, stating that it was hindering rescue and relief work.

PTI interim chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, who is an MNA from Buner, and MPA Riaz Khan visited the flood-hit area of Bashonai and met the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in the floods, the KP government said.

As the nation observed a day of mourning for the five crew members who died in a helicopter crash during rescue efforts, the national flag flew at half-mast at Governor House in Peshawar.

آزاد کشمیر میں لینڈ سلائیڈنگ اور فلیش فلڈز کے دوران جاں بحق ہونے والوں کی تعداد 13 ہو گئی ہے آزاد کشمیر میں سیلاب کی صورت حال نقصانات کی تفصیلات اور امدادی سرگرمیوں سے متعلق آگاہ کر رہے ہیں مظفرآباد سے ہمارے نمائندے عدیل احمد خان

35 dead, 318 homes destroyed since Aug 15: GB interior minister

GB Interior Minister Shams Lone said that the bridge on the Baltistan Highway was swept away in the flood, cutting off four districts of Baltistan from Gilgit for the second day.

He said that since August 15, “thirty-five people died, 35 were injured and four are missing in the flood waves. Similarly, 318 houses have been completely demolished and 674 have been partially damaged.”

Lone said that the GB government does not have the resources, so the Army has taken steps to help in relief efforts.

“The Pakistan Army played an important role in the rehabilitation after the massive destruction caused by the Babusar flood and provided food and other essential items to the victims of Ghizer today,” he said. “The Army has played an important role and is still at the forefront in this difficult phase.”

Tourists trapped, power plants damaged in GB’s Naltar Valley: govt

Meanwhile, GB government spokesperson Faizullah Faraq said a “great number of tourists” were trapped in the Naltar Valley as the land route was disconnected after floodwaters washed away a huge chunk of the Naltar Expressway.

In his statement, the official said the power supply in the area had been suspended as the three power plants situated there were shut down due to the floods.

According to Faraq, river waters from the Jaglot Goro stream entered several houses and restaurants in low-lying areas.

He added that floods across the province caused severe damage to public property and infrastructure.

“Flooding in four locations in Gilgit district today severely damaged four power plants, a bridge and an expressway, while a large number of buildings were submerged in Jaglot Guru.”

Faraq said that the floods in Naltar Valley damaged three power plants, cutting off power supply to thousands of people.

“A power plant and a bridge were also damaged in Bagrot, cutting off power, while land communication was suspended due to the bridge being washed away,” Faraq said.

“A flood relay containing heavy stones swept away a house within the limits of Allahwali Lake in Astore in the afternoon,” he added. “Local people ran to save their lives.”

‘Floods and Landslides Sever Key Roads in GB’

Meanwhile, the National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) has issued a travel advisory after heavy rains triggered floods and landslides, severely damaging major roads in Gilgit-Baltistan and adjoining northern areas.

نیشنل ایمرجنسیز آپریشن سینٹر اپ ڈیٹ 16 اگست 2025 سیلاب اور لینڈ سلائیڈنگ کے باعث سڑکوں کی صورتحال گلگت بلتستان میں سومرو پل، گانچھے، سالتورو پل، باغیچہ (سکردو) پل کو شدید نقصان؛ سفر سے مکمل گریز کریں۔

– جگلوٹ-سکردو روڈ : آمدورفت معطل۔

– دیان، تھلی بروق، کلٹی (غذر): راستے

– جگلوٹ-سکردو روڈ : آمدورفت معطل۔

– دیان، تھلی بروق، کلٹی (غذر): راستے… pic.twitter.com/kRGrXq7efZ — PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) August 16, 2025

According to the NEOC report, Somro Bridge, Ghanche, Saltoro Bridge, and Baghicha (Skardu) Bridge have sustained serious damage, cutting off traffic in the region.

The Jaglot-Skardu Road remains completely blocked, while routes in Dian, Thali Broq, and Kalti (Ghizer) are also closed for all kinds of travel.

Similarly, Gilgit, Jaglot, Goro, and Naltar roads are inaccessible, and the Gilgit-Hunza road at Gulmit and Gojal has also been blocked. The Babusar Top Road has been declared fully closed.

The NEOC has further warned of possible flash floods and landslides in Torghar, Battagram, Shangla, Lower Kohistan, Tatta Pani, Gilgit, Hunza, and Swat roads, posing serious threats to travelers.

Authorities have urged tourists and locals to prioritize safety, avoid unnecessary travel, and postpone their journeys until conditions improve.

Rescue efforts continue but face challenges

The KP PDMA told AFP that around 2,000 rescue workers were engaged in recovering bodies from the debris and carrying out relief operations in nine affected districts.

Rescue 1122 Director General Muhammad Tayyab Abdullah told Dawn.com that an elite rescue squad of 80 individuals has been formed for areas where operations are facing “intense difficulty”.

“In the past 12 hours, 3,542 emergencies have been responded to, while 76 vehicles are taking part in the rescue operations,” he detailed.

DG Abdullah noted that the teams were facing challenges in their activities because of ruined roads, while people were also not able to contact helplines due to damaged mobile towers.

Similarly, KP Rescue 1122 spokesperson Bilal Ahmed Faizi told AFP: “Heavy rainfall, landslides in several areas, and washed-out roads are causing significant challenges in delivering aid, particularly in transporting heavy machinery and ambulances.

“Due to road closures in most areas, rescue workers are travelling on foot to conduct operations in remote regions,” he highlighted.

“They are trying to evacuate survivors, but very few people are relocating due to the deaths of their relatives or loved ones being trapped in the debris.”

پاک فوج کی امدادی کارروائیاں جاری، گلگت بلتستان اپڈیٹ سیلاب سے متاثرہ غذر میں پاک فوج اور گلگت بلتستان اسکاؤٹس کی بروقت اور فعال امدادی کاروائیاں ہیلی کاپٹر کے ذریعےامدادی سامان کی ترسیل ادویات اور اشیائے ضروریہ متاثرین تک پہنچائی گئیں پاک فوج اور گلگت بلتستان اسکاؤٹس کی

Meanwhile, PTV News reported that Pakistan Army personnel have arrived in Buner as part of relief efforts. The broadcaster said in a post on X that special equipment from the Army Corps of Engineers will be used to recover bodies and those injured trapped underneath layers of mud.

اپڈیٹ- فلڈ ریلیف آپریشن پاک فوج کے مزید دستے بونیر پہنچ گئے فوج کی کور آف انجینئرز کے اسپیشل آلات کے ذریعے کیچڑکےنیچے دبے ہوئے زخمیوں اور لاشوں کو نکالا جائے گا پاک فوج کی ٹیمیں سیلاب سے متاثرہ اضلاع میں امدادی سرگرمیوں میں مصروف۔ پاک فوج کے ہیلی کاپٹرز میں راشن اور دیگر

“Rations and other supplies are being provided through Pakistan Army helicopters, and people are being evacuated from flood-hit areas to safe locations,” PTV News wrote.

A statement issued by Buner’s Rescue 1122 said DG Abdullah, Buner Operations Director Mir Alam, North Region Operations Director Arshad Iqbal and the district emergency officer were supervising the operation themselves.

The Rescue DG urged the public not to go near floodwaters, rainwater drains or bridges, and contact the 1122 helpline in the case of an emergency.

In Battagram, two more bodies were recovered at the Malkal Gali-Neel Band village, which had been impacted by a cloudburst on early Thursday, according to Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Saleem Khan.

The rescue operations had resumed at 6am after being suspended at 7:30pm yesterday due to nightfall and the challenging terrain.

Flash floods also severely impacted the power infrastructure in Swat, as floodwaters entered the 132KV Swat grid station, causing the tripping of 41 feeders and the complete suspension of electric supply across the region.

Govt mobilising all resources for relief in flood-hit areas: DPM

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar said the government is mobilising all available resources to provide relief and conduct rescue operations in the flood affected areas.

In a post on his X handle, he said federal and provincial agencies, the armed forces and local administrations are working tirelessly to reach affected communities and ensure the safety of the citizens.

Ishaq Dar expressed deep grief and sorrow over the tragic loss of life and destruction caused by the recent cloudbursts and flash floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the northern parts of Pakistan.

He said the government will address immediate needs and plans for the long-term recovery of the impacted areas.

The Deputy Prime Minister urged all Pakistanis, at home and abroad, to keep the affected families in their prayers and to contribute in whatever way they can to the ongoing relief work. He said together, we will overcome this difficult hour.

Torrential rains predicted across country as monsoon activity intensifies from August 17

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast widespread torrential rains across the country in the coming days, warning of possible flash floods, urban flooding, and landslides.

Monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal were continuously penetrating into Pakistan, while a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal is expected to move westward from August 17, further intensifying monsoon activity. A westerly wave was also present, increasing the likelihood of heavy downpours.

According to the forecast, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan are likely to receive widespread rain-wind/thundershowers with heavy to very heavy falls at times between August 17 and 19.

The areas expected to be most affected include Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Hunza, Skardu, Gilgit, Astore, and Diamir.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, torrential rains are predicted from August 17 to 19 in several districts including Swat, Dir, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, and Dera Ismail Khan.

In Punjab and Islamabad, widespread rains are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Faisalabad, and surrounding areas from August 17 to 19, with occasional heavy falls.

Southern Punjab districts including Multan, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, and D.G. Khan are likely to experience scattered rains with isolated heavy falls from August 18 to 20.

In Sindh, Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Tharparkar, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Sukkur, Larkana, and other districts may face rain-wind/thundershowers with heavy falls from August 17 to 22.

In Balochistan, Zhob, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Awaran, Kech, Gwadar, Panjgur, and Musakhel are expected to receive rain with isolated heavy falls between August 17 and 21.

The Met Office has warned that torrential rains may trigger flash floods in local streams of northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, and Kashmir between August 17 and 19, while hill torrents in D.G. Khan and eastern Balochistan may also swell dangerously from August 18 to 21.

Urban flooding is feared in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, and other major cities. Landslides and mudslides may block roads in hilly areas of KP, GB, Murree, and Kashmir.

The PMD has also cautioned that heavy rainfall, strong winds, and lightning could damage weak structures, electric poles, billboards, vehicles, and solar panels.

The deluges have evoked memories of 2022 when catastrophic monsoon rains and glacial melt submerged a third of the country, killing more than 1,700 people and causing over $30 billion in damages.

Pakistan, which contributes less than 1 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, is among the countries most vulnerable to climate change.

A study released this week by World Weather Attribution, a network of international scientists, found rainfall in Pakistan from June 24 to July 23 was 10 percent to 15 percent heavier because of global warming.