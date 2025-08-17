Chinese, Pakistani firms join forces to deliver 1GWh energy storage solutions

ISLAMABAD: In a strategic move to tackle Pakistan’s energy challenges, Chinese energy storage company HiTHIUM has entered into a partnership with Imperial Electric Co. (IEC Pakistan) to distribute 1GWh of energy storage products tailored for both residential and commercial & industrial (C&I) sectors throughout the country.
The partnership was formalized with the signing of an agreement at the China International Energy Storage Expo (EESA EXPO) held in Shanghai. The agreement will see the joint development of customized energy storage systems, designed to optimize performance in Pakistan’s unique energy landscape.
In addition to product distribution, the collaboration will see HiTHIUM establish a local service center in Pakistan to offer technical support and expertise. This move is expected to enhance the nation’s adoption of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), aligning with the country’s ongoing push towards sustainable energy sources.
The collaboration comes at a time when Pakistan is increasingly focused on integrating renewable energy solutions into its power infrastructure.
Recently, Karachi-based Liberty Mills incorporated a 4.25 MWh battery storage system into its renewable energy setup, while Lucky Cement, also based in Karachi, installed a 20MWh BESS, the largest in the country to date, according to the installer firm Reon Energy.
This partnership is poised to contribute significantly to Pakistan’s renewable energy future and its efforts to address local energy challenges.
