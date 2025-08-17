Army intensifies relief efforts in flood-affected areas

BAJAUR: The Pakistan Army has ramped up relief operations in flood-hit regions, focusing on restoring connectivity between Bajaur and Dir after the main bridge was swept away by floods. Additional troops have been deployed to Buner to assist with ongoing rescue and relief efforts.
Using specialized equipment from the Army Corps of Engineers, teams are actively involved in recovering injured individuals and retrieving bodies trapped under mudslides. Helicopters are also being utilized to deliver rations and essential supplies to residents stranded by the floods.
