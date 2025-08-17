NATIONAL

Army intensifies relief efforts in flood-affected areas

By News Desk
CHARSADDA, PAKISTAN - AUGUST 28: Pakistani army personnel are seen near flood water after flash flood hit Charsadda district, in northwest, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan on August 28, 2022. Record monsoon rains were causing a "catastrophe on large scale" as Pakistan has called for international assistance and help in dealing with floods that have killed more than 900 people since June. (Photo by Zubair Abbasi/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

BAJAUR: The Pakistan Army has ramped up relief operations in flood-hit regions, focusing on restoring connectivity between Bajaur and Dir after the main bridge was swept away by floods. Additional troops have been deployed to Buner to assist with ongoing rescue and relief efforts.

Using specialized equipment from the Army Corps of Engineers, teams are actively involved in recovering injured individuals and retrieving bodies trapped under mudslides. Helicopters are also being utilized to deliver rations and essential supplies to residents stranded by the floods.

News Desk
1 COMMENT

