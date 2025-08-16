NATIONAL

Three arrested for protesting against the state

By News Desk

Police have initiated a crackdown on 43 individuals accused of blocking a road and chanting anti-state slogans during the Independence Day celebrations. Three suspects have been arrested, and a case has been registered against all the individuals involved.

The Chaklala police lodged a case against three identified suspects and 40 unidentified individuals, charging them with disturbing public order, obstructing a public road, and unlawfully hindering movement. The First Information Report (FIR), filed by Sub-Inspector Nadeem Ahmed, did not mention any political party but detailed how officers were patrolling Chaklala Scheme-III when they encountered the protesters near the Scheme-III bazaar. The protesters were allegedly shouting slogans against the state and its institutions.

