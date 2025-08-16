Punjab PDMA alerts departments to heavy rains, cloudbursts ‘threat’

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has placed all districts on high alert following forecasts of heavy rains, cloudbursts, and possible flash flooding in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, and other parts of the country.

DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia said the seventh spell of the monsoon is expected to be stronger, with stormy rains predicted in many districts over the next 24 hours. The provincial emergency control room is maintaining round-the-clock contact with district emergency operation centres to monitor the situation.

Commissioners and deputy commissioners across Punjab have been directed to ensure 24-hour monitoring of rivers, streams, and low-lying areas, deploy rescue teams in advance at sensitive points, and keep lifeboats, life rings, and rescue equipment on standby. Civil defence, health, and other relevant departments have also been instructed to remain fully prepared.

The DG stressed that hospitals must have adequate staffing and emergency supplies, along with drainage facilities, particularly around medical facilities. Sufficient petrol and diesel stocks for rescue operations must also be maintained.

Local administrations have been told to make mosque announcements and issue public advisories, urging citizens to move to safe places and cooperate fully with district authorities and rescue teams. “Follow PDMA’s instructions and take all precautionary measures,” Kathia said.