Prince William and Princess Kate announce major move with their children

The Prince and Princess of Wales are preparing for a major change as they plan to move into a new home in Windsor with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Kensington Palace confirmed the news, stating, “The Wales family will move house later this year.”

It is believed the family will settle into Forest Lodge, an eight-bedroom property located within Windsor Great Park. According to HELLO!’s Online Royal Correspondent Danielle Stacey, Forest Lodge is seen as the family’s “forever home.” She explained, “The Prince and Princess of Wales clearly love living in Windsor, the children are settled at Lambrook School nearby, and they will still be close to Windsor Castle for royal functions and engagements. Upsizing to Forest Lodge allows the family more space and has already been viewed as their ‘forever home,’ rather than having the children growing up within the walls of a palace.”

Renovation plans for Forest Lodge

Planning applications for Forest Lodge have been submitted, with requests for minor external and internal alterations. Reports suggest that the Prince and Princess of Wales will fund the property purchase and renovations themselves, and they will not have live-in staff. The property is Grade II listed and underwent £1.5 million in restoration work in 2001, preserving period features such as original stonework, elaborate plaster cornices, marble fireplaces, and Venetian windows. It was previously listed for rent at £15,000 a month.

Current homes of the Wales family

Currently, the family resides in the four-bedroom Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, where their children attend Lambrook School. The family also owns homes at Anmer Hall in Norfolk and Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace in London, both of which they will retain.

In 2022, the Wales family made the decision to leave London full-time in favor of a quieter life in Windsor, allowing their children to grow up away from the intense spotlight of the city and begin stepping into their royal roles.

Adelaide Cottage, which underwent a full refurbishment in 2015, is located within the Windsor Home Park Estate, offering the family a private and peaceful retreat. Although the cottage is just a 10-minute walk from Windsor Castle, it has no public access.

Before moving to Windsor, the family spent time at Anmer Hall, a 10-bedroom home in Norfolk, which Prince William described as “very peaceful.” The family also maintains their residence at Kensington Palace 1A, a 20-room apartment previously owned by Princess Margaret.

With their new move to Forest Lodge, the Wales family looks forward to a fresh chapter in their lives, enjoying more space and maintaining their close connection to the royal family’s heart in Windsor.