Missing market mindset

Pakistan’s financial markets and investment landscape remain underdeveloped, with significant potential still waiting to be realised. With inflation rising and job markets shrinking, it is critical for the youth to understand and engage with capital markets as a way to build financial independence and long-term security.

Unfortunately, investment remains a misunderstood and often avoided concept among the younger population. Limited financial awareness, fear of market risk and lack of access to trusted investment platforms keep young people from participating. Most university students graduate without ever learning about stocks, mutual funds, REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts) or portfolio risk management.

To address this gap, the government, educational institutions and regulators like SECP must collaborate to introduce investment education at the academic level. Workshops, online platforms and practical exposure to stock trading simulations can create a more informed and confident generation of investors.

Promoting youth participation in the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and encouraging diversified, long-term investing strategies can mobilise untapped capital while deepening market liquidity. More importantly, it can help secure individual financial futures and contribute to national economic resilience. A forward-looking economy cannot be built without financially literate citizens. It’s time to act.

MUHAMMAD NABEEL HAIDER

ISLAMABAD