Iranian President’s productive visit 

Relationship between Iran and Pakistan is somewhat of a complex nature, characterised by periods of cooperation and friction. While both the neighboring Islamic countries share a long border and have historical, cultural and religious connections, their relations are often strained by regional instability, particularly in the Balochistan region, and cross-border security concerns.

Despite these challenges, efforts have been made and continue to be made for improving the bilateral ties through diplomatic engagement at the appropriately highest level and economic co, operation.

In May 2025, another Indian false-flag operation at Pahalgam and subsequent unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and then resorting to drone attacks killing civilians including women and children in different cities had evoked a befitting response from Pakistan. Not only were over 80 Indian drone attacks foiled courageously by the ever-agile ground forces but the PAF had also gone into action and five Indian aircraft, including three Rafales were shot down inside the Indian territory and a number of Indian military establishments were also hit hard.

During this conflict with India, Pakistan’s regional and friendly countries had fully supported it. After the ceasefire, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif deemed it a moral obligation to visit the regional countries and thank their leaderships for their support during the conflict with India. In the first instance, the PM visited Turkiye, Iran, Azerbaijan and Tajikistan.

Needless to mention here that the Iran President’s visit though short was quite productive in more than one way and there was indeed dire need for transforming the 12 agreements and MoUs signed by the both sides in diverse fields are given practical shape in a sincere, dedicated and determined manner in the shortest possible mutually beneficial manner to ensure trade relations were further strengthened and promoted to realize the cherished goal of enhancing bilateral trade to the higher level of $ 10 billion as early as possible through further cooperation and mutual understanding

Shortly afterwards, brotherly country Iran was victim of brutal attacks by Israel and USA and Pakistan had firmly stood with Iran and condemned foreign aggression on it aiming to destroy Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezesshkian had recently paid his maiden two-day visit to Pakistan which turned out to be quite productive in more than one way. The Iranian President also thanked Pakistan’s civil and military leadership for supporting his country categorically during the US/Israel aggression.

It is also worth mentioning here pointedly that the Persian poetry of great poet and philosopher Dr Mohammad Iqbal was very popular in brotherly country Iran also besides a number of other countries around the world.

This was duly manifested by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi when he had paid his maiden visit to Pakistan in April 2024.Besides Islamabad, he had also visited Karachi and Lahore and duly visited the tomb of Dr Mohammad Iqbal, paid his tributes, offered fateha and spoke quite highly about the great poet.

Now, Dr Masoud Pezeshkian had started his goodwill visit to the brotherly country by visiting the Mazar of great poet and philosopher Dr Iqbal in Lahore and then proceeded to Islamabad.

The Iranian President, who was accompanied by a high-powered delegation, held important deliberations at the delegations level and bilateral talks with host PM Shehbaz Sharif. Following these activities, the Iranian President and the host PM addressed a joint press conference and witnessed a ceremony during which 12 agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in diverse fields were signed at the PM House.

It was good to note that during their deliberations, the distinguished guest and the host PM shared views and vowed to further elevate ties, and boost bilateral trade to $ 10 billion from the current level of $ 3 billion. Both sides had also shared views and agreed not to tolerate terror activities on their soils at any cost. During their bilateral meeting, the Iranian and Pakistani leaders had discussed in a free and frank manner the broad aspects of their bilateral ties , brotherly relations, religious and cultural ties, and held comprehensive talks to further boost them. .

The Iranian President quite emphatically stated that advancing neighbourhood policy was among the priorities of his country’s foreign policy and expressed gratitude for the position adopted by the parliament, the government and the people of Pakistan during 10-days Israeli aggression. He stated emphatically that the bonds of affinities and affection between the two countries and nations were deeply rooted in religion, culture and history and cited poetic verses of Allama Iqbal in which he had stressed upon unity among the Muslim countries.

PM Shehbaz Sharif on his turn reiterated Pakistan’s principled stance over Iran’s right to a nuclear programme under UN charters, lauded the Iranian leadership for showing bravery and wisdom during the Israeli aggression, which the Iranian forces and the people had faced the aggression and exposed the Israeli defence system with volleys of retaliatory missiles.

The Iranian President also called on President Asif Ali Zardari and during their deliberations at the Presidency they agreed to broaden bilateral cooperation between the brotherly neighbouring countries.

It was quite appreciable that Iranian President Dr Masoiud Peshkian on the conclusion of his maiden visit to the friendly and brotherly country of Pakistan has quite categorically stated that following his visit a new chapter has begun in Iran-Pak relations.

