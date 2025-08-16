NATIONAL

Gold prices in Pakistan: Rates for today – August 16, 2025

By News Desk

Gold prices in Pakistan experience frequent fluctuations, primarily influenced by trends in the international market. These variations are reflected in the rates provided by local gold markets and Sarafa markets in different cities across the country.

Previous article
Minister reviews water flow in rivers, ensures readiness
Next article
Sikhs stage massive protest outside Indian Embassy in Washington
News Desk
News Desk

9 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.