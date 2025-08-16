Dengue cases spike in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Dengue fever has struck Rawalpindi earlier than anticipated, with confirmed cases exceeding 60 even before the peak season. This has raised concerns among the district administration and the health department.

The situation has worsened due to monsoon rains, which have led to an increase in cases from areas that were once considered low-risk. To combat the spread, special dengue wards have been established in hospitals, staffed with doctors and nurses, and kept separate from other medical units.

Graveyards throughout the city, totaling 55, have become high-risk zones. Knee-high weeds and stagnant rainwater have created ideal conditions for mosquito breeding. In response, the deputy commissioner has instructed municipal bodies to begin clearing weeds and cleaning the graveyards starting August 18, with Rs30 million allocated for the task.

Daily review meetings on dengue control will begin on August 18, with spraying already underway in the Dhok Ratta area. The district has been divided into five zones, seven sectors, and 32 clusters, each overseen by designated supervisors. A third-party survey team will monitor the progress, and strict action will be taken against any teams found neglecting their duties. The anti-dengue campaign will continue through October 31.