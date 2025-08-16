CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif begins five-day official visit to Japan

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif arrived in Thailand on Friday, en route to Japan for a five-day official visit. The Japanese government invited her to participate in the World Expo to be held in Osaka.

The delegation accompanying the Chief Minister includes Provincial Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Ministers Azma Zahid Bokhari, Malik Sohaib Bherth, Zeeshan Rafique, Special Assistant Sania Ashiq, and senior government officials.

During her visit, CM Maryam Nawaz will travel to Tokyo and Yokohama, where she will meet senior Japanese government officials and visit various institutions.

The delegation was welcomed by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Thailand, Rukhsana Afzal, and other officials at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, marking the start of the trip. Senior officials from the Thai government were also present.

Before departing for Japan, the Chief Minister chaired a meeting in Lahore to review progress on clean water, filtration, and other development projects. She was briefed on the Model Village project and reviewed progress on development efforts in Lahore and Punjab. She also examined a proposal to install water filtration plants in remote areas, setting a deadline for their completion by June 30 next year.

Maryam Nawaz expressed frustration over delays in several projects and emphasized the urgent need for the timely completion of 122 beautification projects across Punjab. These projects are spread across various regions, including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, and others.

Additionally, the Chief Minister expressed her deep sorrow over the recent cloudburst and tragic incidents in Gilgit-Baltistan, Buner, and northern areas, offering condolences to the families of the victims, including women and children.