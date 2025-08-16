Chehlum of Karbala martyrs observed with fevour amid tight security

Thousands participate in elegies, matam, and zanjeerzani along procession routes in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi

Thousands of security personnel, including police keep guard over processions to avert any unpleasant incident

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD/KARAACHI: The Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) and the martyrs of Karbala was observed with religious reverence and solemnity amid tight security across the country.

Tight security arrangements were in place, with walk-through gates installed at the procession’s entry and exit points, and routes sealed with barricades, water tankers, and containers. A heavy contingent of police and Rangers, including personnel on motorcycles, mobile vans, and armoured vehicles, was deployed.

The procession was also monitored by sniffer dogs, the bomb disposal squad, and sharpshooters. Furthermore, mobile phone services remained suspended in certain areas for security reasons, and a ban on pillion riding was enforced.

In Karachi, the central mourning gathering (Majlis-e-Aza) was held at Nishtar Park under the auspices of Pak Muharram Hall, where renowned scholar Allama Shahenshah Naqvi delivered a sermon on the tribulations of the Ahl-e-Bait.

Following the Majlis, the main Chehlum procession began and proceeded along MA Jinnah Road to Imambargah Ali Raza, where congregational Zuhrain prayers were led by Allama Nazir Abbas Taqvi.

The procession then followed its traditional route, passing through Sea Breeze, Empress Market, Tibet Centre, Jama Cloth Market, and Lighthouse, concluding at Husainia Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar.

Throughout the procession, mourning groups (matami anjumans) recited elegies and performed matam. Devotees paid homage to symbolic representations of Zuljanah (the horse of Imam Hussain RA), alams (flags), and taboots (replicas of coffins).

Distributions of food and drinks—including biryani, sheermal, sherbet, water, and tea—were also made as offerings (Nazr-o-Niyaz), while special arrangements were made by women for female mourners, including setting up water stalls (sabeels).

Moreover, to mitigate the effects of heat, water was sprayed along the route, while ambulances and medical camps were stationed throughout the processional route. Governor Kamran Tessori and Additional IG Javed Alam Odho also participated in the procession.

Chehlum, Urs of Data Ganj Bakhsh conclude in Lahore

The Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) and the concluding ceremonies of the Urs of Data Ali Hajveri, widely known as Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA), were observed under extensive security arrangements. Authorities confirmed that all processions, majalis, and Urs gatherings concluded peacefully, with no major incidents reported.

This year, the 20th of Safar in the Islamic calendar coincided with both the Chehlum and the third and final day of the Urs celebrations in Lahore.

Over 37,000 police officers and personnel were deployed across the province to ensure security at 644 majalis and 392 mourning processions. In Lahore alone, 44 majalis and 14 processions were held, guarded by over 12,000 officers.

DIG Operations Lahore Faisal Kamran personally inspected the route of the main Chehlum procession from Haveli Alf Shah in the inner city.

Security forces sealed connecting streets, stationed snipers on rooftops, and monitored routes via real-time CCTV provided by the Punjab Safe Cities Authority. Walk-through gates, 6,753 metal detectors, and 926 checkpoints were set up for screening.

Women officers were deployed for women and children, while plainclothes personnel monitored crowds.

“Maintaining peace and protecting every citizen is our mission,” Kamran said, urging public cooperation during sensitive occasions.

Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar praised the “excellent security arrangements” and commended the CCPO Lahore, DIG Operations, and senior officers for their coordination.

He noted that law enforcement agencies had been on high alert for several days, implementing measures against one-wheeling, aerial firing, and other violations during both the religious observances and Independence Day celebrations earlier in the week.

Police reported 277 arrests and 249 cases during the crackdown, including 162 arrests for one-wheeling and 13 for aerial firing.

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, who also chairs the Punjab Cabinet Committee on Law and Order, visited the Home Department’s central control room to review live monitoring. He was joined by Acting Chief Secretary Punjab Ahmad Raza Sarwar, Home Secretary Dr. Ahmad Javed Qazi, and other senior officials.

Rafique reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring peace, protecting lives and property, and guaranteeing complete religious freedom. He said authorities had engaged scholars and community leaders from all sects throughout Muharram to promote unity and harmony.

The Acting Chief Secretary added that all relevant departments—including police, Rescue 1122, and traffic authorities—remained on high alert until the safe return of mourners and devotees. The Home Secretary said a zero-tolerance policy was being enforced against sectarian hate speech, with the provincial cyber-patrolling cell monitoring and taking action against violators.

Special arrangements were made in Lahore for thousands of devotees attending the Urs.

Control rooms at provincial and district levels ensured continuous coordination among security and administrative agencies. Officials credited the joint efforts of Punjab Police, the Home Department, district administrations, and religious leaders for the peaceful conclusion of both events.

Karbala martyrs honoured in Rawalpindi

The Chehlum of the Holy Prophet (SAW)’s grandson, Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), and the martyrs of Karbala was observed in Rawalpindi with solemn reverence, deep religious fervour, and heartfelt devotion.

Six mourning processions, featuring Zuljinnah, Tazia, and Alam, were taken out in remembrance of the martyrs, culminating late at night at Imambargah Qadeem after following their designated routes.

Along the procession paths, stalls were set up offering cold water, refreshments, and tea. Mourners paid tribute to the eternal sacrifice of the martyrs of Karbala for the cause of Islam through elegies (nauhakhwani), chest-beating (matam), and self-flagellation with chains (zanjeerzani).

The first mourning procession commenced at 1:30 pm from Imambargah Aashiq Hussain, passing through Teli Mohalla, Murree Road, Committee Chowk, and Iqbal Road before merging with the main procession from Imambargah Colonel Maqbool Hussain.

Congregational Zuhr and Asr prayers were offered at Fawwara Chowk, while Maghrib and Isha prayers were performed on Jamia Masjid Road. Women and children participated in large numbers.

Processions from Imambargah Hifazat Ali Shah, Imambargah Darbar Shah Chan Chiragh, and Imambargah Shuhada-e-Karbala, all carrying Zuljinnah, converged at Purana Qila Chowk. The central procession from Imambargah Baltistania, Angat Pura, began at Dingi Khoi, proceeded through Banni Chowk and Jamia Masjid Road, and concluded at Imambargah Qadeem at Maghrib.

A security detail comprising 4,000 personnel was deployed, with Rangers called in and the Triple-One Brigade placed on red alert. The processions were closely monitored through drones and closed-circuit television cameras. The head of Tehreek Nifaz Fiqh Jafariya, Allama Muqaddasi, attended alongside the senior officers of the district administration and police, besides members of peace committees.

Before the processions commenced, mourning gatherings were held in various imambargahs, where scholars paid tribute to the philosophy of martyrdom and the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions.