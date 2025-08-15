Woman and accomplice arrested for husband’s murder

Police have arrested a woman and her accomplice for the murder of her husband, which they initially attempted to pass off as a heart attack.

The arrests were announced by DSP Mailsi, Saeed Ahmed Sial, during a press conference on Wednesday. He was accompanied by SHO Metru Police Station Rao Muhammad Salman and Sub-Inspector Rang Elahi.

The victim, Muhammad Asif, a laborer from Chak 271-WB and father of three, was found dead two months ago. His wife, Sarah Bibi, and Adnan Riaz, her accomplice, strangled him to death and attempted to cover it up by claiming he died from a heart attack.

Police, suspicious of the circumstances, ordered a post-mortem, which revealed that Asif’s neck was fractured. Following a complaint from the victim’s father, Muhammad Manzoor, a murder case was filed.

Investigators discovered that Sarah and Adnan had been in contact through social media and had developed a relationship. On the day of the incident, Asif allegedly caught them in a compromising situation, which led to the murder.

Adnan was arrested in Rawalpindi, while Sarah was apprehended in Lodhran. Police are preparing to present all the evidence against the accused in court.