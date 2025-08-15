Trump predicts Putin will make a deal on Ukraine

RUSSIA: AUS President Donald Trump expressed optimism on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin would eventually make a deal on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Trump suggested that the threat of sanctions against Russia might have influenced Putin’s decision to pursue a meeting.

Trump is scheduled to meet with Putin in Anchorage, Alaska, on Friday and noted that while an immediate ceasefire may not be possible, he is eager to facilitate a peace agreement. “I believe now, he’s convinced that he’s going to make a deal,” Trump said in an interview on Fox News Radio. “He’s going to make a deal. I think he’s going to, and we’re going to find out.”

The US president also mentioned that he had three potential locations in mind for a follow-up meeting involving Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. However, he clarified that a second meeting was not guaranteed. Trump said he was considering holding a three-way summit in Alaska but acknowledged the uncertainty.

Regarding the second meeting, Trump highlighted its importance, stating it would focus on boundary issues. Zelensky has consistently opposed ceding any occupied Ukrainian territory. “The second meeting is going to be very, very important… because that’s going to be a meeting where they make a deal,” Trump said, referring to possible compromises on land and boundaries.

Trump emphasized that he would not negotiate the deal himself but would facilitate the process, leaving Putin and Zelensky to reach an agreement.

Meanwhile, Putin, in preparation for his talks with Trump, held discussions with top ministers and security officials. The Russian president confirmed that the US was making significant efforts to end the hostilities and reach a peace agreement. He also indicated that nuclear arms control would be on the agenda for the talks.

A Kremlin aide revealed that Putin and Trump would discuss not only the war in Ukraine but also the potential for greater Russia-US economic cooperation. However, a senior Eastern European official warned that Russia’s primary goal was to avoid new sanctions and to secure the lifting of existing ones.

As the situation in Ukraine remains dire, with tens of thousands killed and millions displaced since Russia’s invasion in February 2022, concerns grow about the potential for a deal that could solidify Russia’s territorial gains and embolden further expansion. EU officials expressed anxiety over the outcome of the summit, with some fearing that any agreement could reward Putin for years of aggression in Ukraine.