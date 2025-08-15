Three dead, 81 injured in Karachi due to aerial firing on Independence Day

KARACHI: Karachi witnessed a tragic turn of events as Independence Day celebrations turned deadly due to rampant aerial firing. At midnight, the city was filled with the sound of gunfire as people engaged in the dangerous practice to mark the occasion. In the chaos, three individuals lost their lives, including an eight-year-old girl and a 70-year-old man, while 81 others were injured.

The victims, ranging in age from seven to over 50, were injured in various parts of the city, including North Nazimabad, Malir, Korangi, Orangi Town, Liaquatabad, Surjani, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, and Lyari. According to police, 51 men, 23 women, six boys, and one girl were among the injured. Several victims were rushed to hospitals, with Abbasi Shaheed, Jinnah, and Civil Hospitals receiving a continuous stream of casualties throughout the night.

The fatalities included eight-year-old Naaha, who was fatally struck by stray gunfire while standing on her balcony in Azizabad Block Eight. Naaha had been holding a Pakistani flag when the shots rang out. Despite being rushed to the hospital, she was declared dead. In another tragic case, 35-year-old Stephen from the Christian settlement near Zaman Town Police Station was killed in Korangi. Seventy-year-old Jumma also lost his life due to aerial firing in Lyari’s Kalri area.

The police have arrested 57 suspects in connection with the aerial firing incidents and have confiscated firearms used in the illegal activity. Authorities have pledged to take stern action against the perpetrators and have urged the public to refrain from such dangerous celebrations in the future.

Local residents expressed frustration and grief, criticizing the lack of action from provincial authorities. One resident from Liaquatabad voiced their fears, stating, “Every year we fear this night more than we celebrate it. This is not independence but chaos.”