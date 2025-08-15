Thousands stranded in Gilgit-Baltistan as floods disrupt KKH repairs

GILGIT: A fresh wave of flash floods has forced the suspension of repair work on the Karakoram Highway (KKH), leaving thousands of travelers, including both local and foreign tourists, stranded across Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B). The floods, which struck on Wednesday, halted restoration efforts on the highway after the waters overwhelmed the Juchar Nullah in the Gulmit Gojal area of Hunza.

According to Rescue 1122, the flood situation in Gulmit Gojal forced authorities to cease their work on KKH restoration. G-B government spokesperson Faizullah Faraq confirmed that efforts to restore the highway were ongoing in the affected areas, but passengers were being delayed due to the floods. “Passengers and vehicles are waiting for the road to reopen on both sides of the KKH,” Faraq said, noting that an alternative wooden bridge route was being used to move people temporarily.

Faraq emphasized that the flood situation, exacerbated by the climate crisis, was complicating the rehabilitation process. The continuous flow of water, river erosion, and landslides have slowed efforts in the affected districts, including Shigar, Ghizer, Hunza, Gilgit, Astore, and Diamer.

The disaster, triggered by the melting of the Shisper Glacier in Hunza, has intensified, with over 15 houses in Hasanabad, Hunza, destroyed by severe riverbank erosion. Faraq said life in Hasanabad had come to a standstill, with increasing water flow washing away more sections of the KKH and disrupting vital connectivity. The highway has been partially closed at additional locations, further straining residents and relief teams.

The erosion has forced dozens of families in Hasanabad to abandon their homes. Many residents have resorted to dismantling their houses to salvage usable materials, with ongoing relief operations attempting to assist the displaced families. “We will not rest until all affected families are rehabilitated,” vowed Faraq.

The flash floods, which were caused by rapid glacial melting on Tuesday evening, also resulted in significant damage to the region’s infrastructure. The torrents destroyed vast tracts of land, washed away trees, irrigation channels, and damaged both private and public infrastructure. A roadside restaurant, a tourist facilitation center, and nearby buildings were lost to the floods.

Rescue 1122 confirmed that over 50 people narrowly avoided disaster during the floods. The agency also reported that those involved in repairing water channels were saved at the last moment, after receiving a warning about the approaching torrent. In addition to physical damage, the floods disrupted utilities, damaging the optical fiber network and cutting off mobile and internet services in parts of Hunza. Efforts are underway to restore electricity, with heavy machinery deployed to clear the KKH and restore traffic.

The floods have caused immense disruption to travelers, especially those on their way to and from China via Khunjerab, as there is no alternative route available at this time.