Social media should promote positivity: SHC CJ

KARACHI: Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court (SHC), Justice Muhammad Junaid Ghaffar, emphasized the importance of using social media responsibly. Speaking at the inauguration of the Free Legal Research Service, he urged the public to avoid spreading negativity on social media and instead share positive content.

Justice Ghaffar also unveiled plans for expanding the judicial infrastructure, including the addition of more civil courts and judges. The initiative, aimed at easing the burden on district courts and enhancing access to justice, has already been discussed with the Chief Justice of Pakistan. Additionally, he highlighted the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the judicial process, although he clarified that judgments cannot be made with a single click.

The SHC has upgraded its equipment, established a research cell with civil judges, and improved its website, allowing for easier access to judgments and case information. He also noted that in Karachi, affidavits for high court cases can now be attested at any circuit bench, with plans to extend this service to district courts.

Barrister Sarfaraz Metlo, President of the Sindh High Court Bar Association, discussed the bar’s work for lawyers’ welfare and the law’s supremacy. He also pointed out that the existing infrastructure at district courts was insufficient after civil courts were shifted, stressing the need for more civil judges.

At the event, lawyers were introduced to the Free Legal Research Service, which will provide access to case information from 1947 to 2025. The ceremony was attended by various senior judges and lawyers.