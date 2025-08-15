NATIONAL

Rs1,500 prize bond winners for August 2025 draw announced – Check results here

By Web Desk

The National Savings Centre in Faisalabad has announced the winners of the Rs1,500 prize bond draw for August 2025. As per the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) policy, the first prize is worth Rs3 million, while three second prizes of Rs1 million each have been awarded.

The winners are invited to claim their prize amounts at any designated bank branches or the offices of National Savings.

Rs1,500 Prize Bond Top Winners August 2025

  • First Prize: Rs3 million – Ticket number: 790468

  • Second Prizes: Rs1 million each – Ticket numbers: 031085, 193673, 607650

Tax Deduction Details for 2025 Prize Bond Winners
According to official policy, the tax rate for prize bond winners is based on their filer status.

  • For Filers:

    • The first prize winner will pay Rs450,000 in taxes, leaving them with a net amount of Rs2,550,000.

    • Second prize winners will pay Rs150,000 in tax, taking home Rs850,000 from their Rs1,000,000 prize.

    • Third prize winners will pay Rs2,775 in tax, receiving Rs15,725 after deductions.

  • For Non-Filers:

    • The first prize winner will pay Rs1,050,000 in taxes, leaving them with a net amount of Rs1,950,000.

    • Second prize winners will pay Rs350,000 in tax, leaving them with Rs650,000 from their Rs1,000,000 prize.

Prize Bond List August 2025 PDF
The official PDF list of winners for the Rs1,500 prize bond draw will be available soon.

Previous article
Gold prices in Pakistan: Rates for today – August 15, 2025
Web Desk
Web Desk

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.