Remand of dumper driver extended in fatal crash case

A Judicial Magistrate Central has extended the physical remand of Firdous, the suspect involved in the fatal crash that killed a brother and sister on Rashid Minhas Road. The victims were struck by a dumper truck on Sunday. During the court hearing, the police presented the accused, revealing that a heavy transport vehicle (HTV) license from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been recovered from him. A verification request has been sent to the KP Excise Department, and the charge of causing death by negligence has been added to the case.

The police also reported that Firdous sustained an eye injury after being beaten by the public following the incident. An FIR was filed at Yusuf Plaza police station by the victims’ uncle. The suspect’s remand has been extended for three more days as the investigation continues.

In a separate case, five suspects were remanded for six days in connection with the arson of dumper trucks. The suspects, identified as Umer Ayub, Mohammad Murad, Mohammad Waleed, Zamin Hussain, and Wasam Abid, have confessed to their involvement, according to the police. The court questioned the need for a 14-day remand, but the police requested more time to apprehend other suspects and gather further evidence. The next hearing is scheduled for August 20, where the police are expected to submit a progress report.