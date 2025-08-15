Railways to undergo major transformation, says minister

RAWALPINDI: Federal Minister for Railways, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, has announced a comprehensive plan to overhaul Pakistan Railways, with major improvements already underway despite limited resources. During a National Assembly session, Abbasi oußtlined upgrades to passenger amenities at key stations like Rawalpindi City, Cantt, Raiwind, Khanewal, and Multan. These stations have been enhanced with modern facilities including improved cleanliness, restrooms, and waiting areas.

Abbasi revealed that a new upgraded station in Karachi will be inaugurated on September 10, with stations in Hyderabad, Sukkur, and Faisalabad set for similar upgrades by September 30. The full transformation of all major stations is expected by December 31, 2025, with smaller stations to follow by June 2026.

On freight services, despite a shortage of rolling stock, Abbasi confirmed that Pakistan Railways has successfully operated a nationwide cargo network, generating significant revenue. He also announced the revival of the Narowal section after a 12-year hiatus and the return of the Musa Pak Express from Multan.

Abbasi touched on collaborations with provincial governments to restore more routes, including agreements with Sindh and Balochistan. He stressed improvements in punctuality, cleanliness, and food quality on trains, with punctuality reaching up to 90-95% on certain routes.

In a key development, Abbasi provided an update on the transnational rail link from Kohat to Mazar-i-Sharif via Kharlachi. The 850-km rail link to Central Asia is set to revolutionize regional connectivity. A feasibility study is expected to be completed by December 31, 2025.

Additionally, Abbasi revealed that agreements for the Karachi-Rohri section (480 km) are nearing completion, with a Rs250 billion allocation for the Lahore-Rawalpindi segment. The groundwork for these projects is expected to begin in 2026.