Pakistan’s nuclear assets are for defence, not coercion: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif reaffirmed that Pakistan’s nuclear programme is strictly for national defence and not intended for blackmail or coercion. Speaking to Geo News on Friday, he emphasized that Pakistan does not threaten anyone with its nuclear capability but considers it a necessary safeguard for national security.

Asif also targeted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that Modi now dreams of Pakistan and its military, and that for him, the prospect of war with Pakistan has become a nightmare. According to Asif, while Pakistan has fought wars in self-defence, India under Modi faces growing internal dissent, with opposition leaders and citizens criticizing his leadership and the rising tensions in the region.

The tension between Pakistan and India escalated in May 2025, following an attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) that India attributed to Pakistan. This triggered a military confrontation, which ended in a ceasefire on May 10 after a large-scale retaliatory military operation by Pakistan and the downing of six Indian fighter jets. A ceasefire agreement was brokered by the US, though India disputed claims about the role of American intervention in its conclusion.

Criticizing Modi’s leadership, Asif stated that under Modi, India’s political and economic standing has deteriorated, creating an opportunity for the Indian opposition to capitalize on his mistakes. He also accused India of sponsoring terrorism through proxy groups, such as the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and Taliban factions, which operate within Pakistan. Asif emphasized that Pakistan has evidence of Indian involvement in these activities, which has been shared with international bodies.

In closing, Asif highlighted that peace in South Asia is possible if countries in the region act as good neighbours. He urged for economic progress and stability for the people of South Asia.