Pakistan slams Netanyahu’s ‘Greater Israel’ remarks, urges protection of Palestinians rights

By Staff Report
  • FO reaffirms full support for Palestinians’ legitimate rights, including right to self-determination and establishment of independent State of Palestine

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday condemned the recent remarks by Israeli leaders about the creation of a so-called “Greater Israel,” calling the statements a violation of international law and an attempt to forcibly displace Palestinians from Gaza.

The comments by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich in recent days have triggered widespread outrage across the Arab and Muslim world.

Netanyahu said in a recent interview he felt “very much” connected to the vision of “Greater Israel,” describing it as a “historic and spiritual mission.” Smotrich announced plans to expand settlement building in the occupied West Bank to “bury the idea of a Palestinian state.”

Arab states, including the UAE, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, as well as the Palestinian Authority, have denounced the comments.

“Pakistan strongly condemns and rejects recent statements made by the Israeli Occupying power, alluding to the creation of so-called ‘Greater Israel,’ and its designs aimed at the forcible displacement of Palestinians from Gaza,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The FO statement said that remarks showed Israel’s intent to cement its occupation and disregard peace efforts, urging the international community to act swiftly to halt further regional destabilization and end crimes against Palestinians.

Pakistan called on states to “outrightly reject such provocative notions that constitute a flagrant violation of the international law, principles of the UN Charter, as well as the relevant United Nations resolutions.”

The FO statement reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support for the Palestinian people’s legitimate rights, including the right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent, viable, and contiguous State of Palestine, based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

CM Maryam embarks on 5-day official visit to Japan
Premier Shehbaz inaugurates Chinese textile group’s SEZ in Islamabad
